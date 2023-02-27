Which QBs were invited, who is attending NFL Combine?

319 prospects across different positional units will descend on Indianapolis for the 2023 NFL Combine. Once again the annual event will be hosted at Lucas Oil Stadium, home of the Indianapolis Colts, with scouts and fans getting a first glimpse at a number of potential franchise-changing talent. As is the case every year, eyes will be glued to arguably the most critical position at quarterback, with the signal-callers taking the field for workouts starting on Saturday, March 4 at 1:00 p.m.

In addition to measurements and team interviews, quarterbacks will partake in many standard on-field drills like every positional unit. These workouts include the 40-yard dash, vertical jump, shuttle run, bench press, and broad jump. In addition to these drills, signal-callers specifically will throw slant routes, out routes, curl routes, dig routes, post-corner routes, and deep-go routes to the wide receiver prospects in attendance.

Among the quarterbacks invited to Indianapolis, the invite list is headlined by big names such as Alabama’s Bryce Young, Ohio State’s C.J. Stroud, Kentucky’s Will Levis, and Florida’s Anthony Richardson. Most, if not all the aforementioned names have a chance to be selected in the first round.

All times listed are in ET.

2023 NFL Combine invites: QBs