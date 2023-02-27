Which defensive linemen were invited, who is attending NFL Combine?

The 2023 NFL Draft Combine is upon us. All of the 319 players invited to this year’s showcase are expected to arrive to Indianapolis on Monday, February 27th, and depart on March 6th. There will be 51 defensive linemen in attendance, as each respective franchise gets set for another bodacious hunt for talented run-stoppers and pass-rushers.
The combine will feature nearly all of the same drills for each position — the 40-yard dash, the vertical jump, the shuttle run, the bench press and the broad jump.
With such a stout DL class on the board for April’s NFL Draft, it will be interesting to see which players can raise their stock over the next few weeks. Georgia’s Jalen Carter, Michigan’s Mazi Smith, Clemson’s Bryan Bresee and Pittsburgh’s Calijah Kancey are atop the list of prospects at the position.
All times listed are in ET.
2023 NFL Combine invites: DLs
- Adetomiwa Adebawore, Northwestern
- MJ Anderson, Iowa State
- Felix Anudike-Uzomah, Kansas State
- Habakkuk Baldonado, Pittsburgh
- Robert Beal Jr., Georgia
- Keeanu Benton, Wisconsin
- Bryan Bresee, Clemson
- Jalen Carter, Georgia
- Jerrod Clark, Coastal Carolina
- Keondre Coburn, Texas
- Brenton Cox, Florida
- DJ Dale, Alabama
- Gervon Dexter, Florida
- YaYa Diaby, Louisville
- Ikenna Enechukwu, Rice
- Viliami Fehoko Jr., San Jose State
- Isaiah Foskey, Notre Dame
- Ali Gaye, LSU
- Nick Hampton, Appalachian State
- Zach Harrison, Ohio State
- KJ Henry, Clemson
- Dylan Horton, TCU
- Siaki Ika, Baylor
- Thomas Incoom, Central Michigan
- Calijah Kancey, Pittsburgh
- Tyler Lacy, Oklahoma State
- Isaiah Land, Florida A&M
- Will McDonald IV, Iowa State
- Isaiah McGuire, Missouri
- Mike Morris, Michigan
- Caleb Murphy, Ferris State
- Myles Murphy, Clemson
- PJ Mustipher, Penn State
- Moro Ojomo, Texas
- Zacch Pickens, South Carolina
- Jose Ramirez, Eastern Michigan
- Jalen Redmond, Oklahoma
- Tavius Robinson, Mississippi
- Jaquelin Roy, LSU
- Nesta Jade Silvera, Arizona State
- Mazi Smith, Michigan
- Nolan Smith, Georgia
- Dante Stills, West Virginia
- Tuli Tuipulotu, USC
- Lukas Van Ness, Iowa
- Keion White, Georgia Tech
- Tyree Wilson, Texas Tech
- Colby Wooden, Auburn
- Byron Young, Alabama
- Byron Young, Tennessee
- Cameron Young, Mississippi State