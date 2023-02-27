Which defensive linemen were invited, who is attending NFL Combine?

The 2023 NFL Draft Combine is upon us. All of the 319 players invited to this year’s showcase are expected to arrive to Indianapolis on Monday, February 27th, and depart on March 6th. There will be 51 defensive linemen in attendance, as each respective franchise gets set for another bodacious hunt for talented run-stoppers and pass-rushers.

The combine will feature nearly all of the same drills for each position — the 40-yard dash, the vertical jump, the shuttle run, the bench press and the broad jump.

With such a stout DL class on the board for April’s NFL Draft, it will be interesting to see which players can raise their stock over the next few weeks. Georgia’s Jalen Carter, Michigan’s Mazi Smith, Clemson’s Bryan Bresee and Pittsburgh’s Calijah Kancey are atop the list of prospects at the position.

All times listed are in ET.

2023 NFL Combine invites: DLs