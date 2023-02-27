Which LBs were invited, who is attending NFL Combine?

The 2023 NFL Combine will begin on Monday, February 27th from Indianapolis. This lays the foundation for where we should expect some of the top college players of last season to be selected in the NFL Draft.

The combine will feature nearly all of the same drills for each position — the 40-yard dash, the vertical jump, the shuttle run, the bench press and the broad jump. Out of the 319 players invited to this year’s combine, there are 34 linebackers eager to put on a show for each general manager, scout and coach in the audience.

The overall depth at the LB position has certainly grown scarce compared to previous years. General managers across the 32-team league are looking to draft the next Micah Parsons or Darius Leonard to fill the void in their defense. Which in this class, there may be a select few with similar traits to those game-altering players.

Alabama edge rusher Will Anderson Jr. is currently slated to be a top-10 pick in April, while Texas Tech’s Tyree Wilson and Army’s Andre Carter are next in the order.

All times listed are in ET.

2023 NFL Combine invites: LBs