Which DBs were invited, who is attending NFL Combine?

The 2023 NFL Combine will once again be hosted from Lucas Oil Stadium, home of the Indianapolis Colts, marking a first look at 319 of this year’s top prospects. Scouts, media, and fans will get a glance at a number of potential franchise-changing talents such as defensive backs, who will take the field for workouts on Friday, March 3 at 3:00 p.m.

Outside of measurements and team interviews, defensive backs will partake in the combine’s standard on-field drills, which include the 40-yard dash, vertical jump, shuttle run, bench press, and broad jump. They will also partake in a number of traditional drills for their positional unit, including the backpedal and react, W drill, and close and speed turn.

The secondary has become more and more valuable in recent memory, with defensive rule changes and offenses evolving with a heavy emphasis on the passing game. Drafting a stellar defensive back, or a potential steal in later rounds can help bolster a defense immediately. Among this year’s invite list, Illinois’ Devon Witherspoon, Oregon’s Christian Gonzalez, and South Carolina’s Cam Smith headline must-watch prospects at the combine.

All times listed are in ET.

2023 NFL Combine invites: DBs