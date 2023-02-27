Which DBs were invited, who is attending NFL Combine?

The 2023 NFL Combine will once again be hosted from Lucas Oil Stadium, home of the Indianapolis Colts, marking a first look at 319 of this year’s top prospects. Scouts, media, and fans will get a glance at a number of potential franchise-changing talents such as defensive backs, who will take the field for workouts on Friday, March 3 at 3:00 p.m.
Outside of measurements and team interviews, defensive backs will partake in the combine’s standard on-field drills, which include the 40-yard dash, vertical jump, shuttle run, bench press, and broad jump. They will also partake in a number of traditional drills for their positional unit, including the backpedal and react, W drill, and close and speed turn.
The secondary has become more and more valuable in recent memory, with defensive rule changes and offenses evolving with a heavy emphasis on the passing game. Drafting a stellar defensive back, or a potential steal in later rounds can help bolster a defense immediately. Among this year’s invite list, Illinois’ Devon Witherspoon, Oregon’s Christian Gonzalez, and South Carolina’s Cam Smith headline must-watch prospects at the combine.
All times listed are in ET.
2023 NFL Combine invites: DBs
- Alex Austin, Oregon State
- Deonte Banks, Maryland
- Jordan Battle, Alabama
- Jakorian Bennett, Maryland
- Mekhi Blackmon, USC
- Lance Boykin, Coastal Carolina
- Brian Branch, Alabama
- Julius Brents, Kansas State
- Myles Brooks, Louisiana Tech
- Cam Brown, Ohio State
- Ji’Ayir Brown, Penn State
- Sydney Brown, Illinois
- Arquon Bush, Cincinnati
- Kei’Trel Clark, Louisville
- Chamarri Conner, Virginia Tech
- Trey Dean, Florida
- Emmanuel Forbes, Mississippi State
- Mekhi Garner, LSU
- Christian Gonzalez, Oregon
- DeMarcco Hellams, Alabama
- Ronnie Hickman Jr., Ohio State
- Brandon Hill, Pittsburgh
- Tre’Vius Hodges-Tomlinson, TCU
- Jordan Howden, Minnesota
- Anthony Johnson, Iowa State
- Anthony Johnson Jr., Virginia
- Antonio Johnson, Texas A&M
- Jaylon Jones, Texas A&M
- Nic Jones, Ball State
- Tyreque Jones, Boise State
- Brandon Joseph, Notre Dame
- Kyu Blu Kelly, Stanford
- Darrell Luter Jr., South Alabama
- Jartavius Martin, Illinois
- Kaevon Merriweather, Iowa
- Cameron Mitchell, Northwestern
- Riley Moss, Iowa
- Gervarrius Owens, Houston
- Clark Phillips III, Utah
- Joey Porter Jr., Penn State
- Eli Ricks, Alabama
- Kelee Ringo, Georgia
- Jammie Robinson, Florida State
- Darius Rush, South Carolina
- Daniel Scott, Cal
- JL Skinner III, Boise State
- Cam Smith, South Carolina
- Christopher Smith II, Georgia
- Terell Smith, Minnesota
- Tyrique Stevenson, Miami
- Jason Taylor II, Oklahoma State
- Rashad Torrence II, Florida
- Cory Trice Jr., Purdue
- DJ Turner II, Michigan
- Carrington Valentine, Kentucky
- Jay Ward, LSU
- Garrett Williams, Syracuse
- Devon Witherspoon, Illinois
- Rejzohn Wright, Oregon State