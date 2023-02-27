 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Which DBs were invited, who is attending NFL Combine?

We take a look at the list of defensive back invites and who will be attending the 2023 NFL Combine.

By pete.hernandez
ANN ARBOR, MI - NOVEMBER 19: Illinois Fighting Illini defensive back Devon Witherspoon (31) reacts during a college football game against the Michigan Wolverines on November 19, 2022 at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor, Michigan. Photo by Joe Robbins/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The 2023 NFL Combine will once again be hosted from Lucas Oil Stadium, home of the Indianapolis Colts, marking a first look at 319 of this year’s top prospects. Scouts, media, and fans will get a glance at a number of potential franchise-changing talents such as defensive backs, who will take the field for workouts on Friday, March 3 at 3:00 p.m.

Outside of measurements and team interviews, defensive backs will partake in the combine’s standard on-field drills, which include the 40-yard dash, vertical jump, shuttle run, bench press, and broad jump. They will also partake in a number of traditional drills for their positional unit, including the backpedal and react, W drill, and close and speed turn.

The secondary has become more and more valuable in recent memory, with defensive rule changes and offenses evolving with a heavy emphasis on the passing game. Drafting a stellar defensive back, or a potential steal in later rounds can help bolster a defense immediately. Among this year’s invite list, Illinois’ Devon Witherspoon, Oregon’s Christian Gonzalez, and South Carolina’s Cam Smith headline must-watch prospects at the combine.

All times listed are in ET.

2023 NFL Combine invites: DBs

  • Alex Austin, Oregon State
  • Deonte Banks, Maryland
  • Jordan Battle, Alabama
  • Jakorian Bennett, Maryland
  • Mekhi Blackmon, USC
  • Lance Boykin, Coastal Carolina
  • Brian Branch, Alabama
  • Julius Brents, Kansas State
  • Myles Brooks, Louisiana Tech
  • Cam Brown, Ohio State
  • Ji’Ayir Brown, Penn State
  • Sydney Brown, Illinois
  • Arquon Bush, Cincinnati
  • Kei’Trel Clark, Louisville
  • Chamarri Conner, Virginia Tech
  • Trey Dean, Florida
  • Emmanuel Forbes, Mississippi State
  • Mekhi Garner, LSU
  • Christian Gonzalez, Oregon
  • DeMarcco Hellams, Alabama
  • Ronnie Hickman Jr., Ohio State
  • Brandon Hill, Pittsburgh
  • Tre’Vius Hodges-Tomlinson, TCU
  • Jordan Howden, Minnesota
  • Anthony Johnson, Iowa State
  • Anthony Johnson Jr., Virginia
  • Antonio Johnson, Texas A&M
  • Jaylon Jones, Texas A&M
  • Nic Jones, Ball State
  • Tyreque Jones, Boise State
  • Brandon Joseph, Notre Dame
  • Kyu Blu Kelly, Stanford
  • Darrell Luter Jr., South Alabama
  • Jartavius Martin, Illinois
  • Kaevon Merriweather, Iowa
  • Cameron Mitchell, Northwestern
  • Riley Moss, Iowa
  • Gervarrius Owens, Houston
  • Clark Phillips III, Utah
  • Joey Porter Jr., Penn State
  • Eli Ricks, Alabama
  • Kelee Ringo, Georgia
  • Jammie Robinson, Florida State
  • Darius Rush, South Carolina
  • Daniel Scott, Cal
  • JL Skinner III, Boise State
  • Cam Smith, South Carolina
  • Christopher Smith II, Georgia
  • Terell Smith, Minnesota
  • Tyrique Stevenson, Miami
  • Jason Taylor II, Oklahoma State
  • Rashad Torrence II, Florida
  • Cory Trice Jr., Purdue
  • DJ Turner II, Michigan
  • Carrington Valentine, Kentucky
  • Jay Ward, LSU
  • Garrett Williams, Syracuse
  • Devon Witherspoon, Illinois
  • Rejzohn Wright, Oregon State

More From DraftKings Nation