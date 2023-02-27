Which STs were invited, who is attending NFL Combine?

319 prospects across different positions will descend on Indianapolis for the 2023 NFL Combine. The annual event will again be hosted at Lucas Oil Stadium, home of the Indianapolis Colts, and scouts and fans alike will get a first glimpse at a number of potential franchise-changing talent. Not to be overlooked, special teams prospects will take the field for drills beginning on Friday, March 3 at 3:00 p.m.

Special teams players will partake in the standard on-field drills just like every positional unit, which include the 40-yard dash, vertical jump, shuttle run, bench press, and broad jump. It remains to be seen whether all special teams prospects will partake in every event, or sit out some in favor of their respective Pro Days.

For teams and fans hoping to unearth the next Cade York or Evan McPherson, be sure to keep an eye on the likes of Jake Moody out of Michigan and Christopher Dunn of N.C. State. Dunn is comfortably the highest-scoring player in NC State history, while also holding the record for most field-goal completions in program history. Moody has demonstrated exceptional leg power, with his college career-longest field goal recorded at 54 yards.

All times listed are in ET.

2023 NFL Combine invites: STs