NFL Combine schedule 2023: STs arrival, drill dates, times

The 2023 NFL Combine once again has plenty of entertainment in store as general managers, scouts and coaches prepare to enter the nitty-gritty of the league’s offseason agenda. Defensive positions will start things off early in the week, with the focus shifting to defensive backs and special teams on Days 2, 3 and 4.

The combine will feature nearly all of the same drills for each position — the 40-yard dash, the vertical jump, the shuttle run, the bench press and the broad jump. Here is the schedule for the incoming ST players from their arrival on February 27th through March 6th.

All times listed are in ET.

2023 NFL Combine: ST schedules

Team Interviews: Tuesday-Thursday, Feb. 28-March 2

Media Interviews: Thursday, March 2

Measurements/On-Field Workout: Friday, March 3

Bench Press/Depart: Saturday, March 4

Times tbd