NFL Combine schedule 2023: LBs arrival, drill dates, times

With the 2023 NFL Draft just two months away, it’s time to start validating which college prospects belong high up on the big board. Thus bring us to the NFL Combine, where 391 total invited players plan to showcase their talent and athleticism, as well as address the media on how they will put it all together to succeed at the pro level.

The combine will feature nearly all of the same drills for each position — the 40-yard dash, the vertical jump, the shuttle run, the bench press and the broad jump. Here is the schedule for the incoming linebacker prospects from their arrival on February 27th through March 6th.

All times listed are in ET.

2023 NFL Combine: LB schedules

Team Interviews: Monday-Wednesday, Feb. 27-March 1

Media Interviews: Wednesday, March 1

Measurements/On-Field Workout: Thursday, March 2

Bench Press/Depart: Friday, March 3

Times tbd