NFL Combine schedule 2023: DLs arrival, drill dates, times

The 2023 NFL Scouting Combine week kicks off on Monday, February 27th from Indianapolis. A total of 51 defensive linemen are expected to attend the showcase, with a hand-full of participants at the position currently projected to go in the first round of the NFL Draft in April.

The combine will feature nearly all of the same drills for each position — the 40-yard dash, the vertical jump, the shuttle run, the bench press and the broad jump. Here is the schedule for the incoming defensive line prospects from their arrival on February 27th through March 6th.

All times listed are in ET.

2023 NFL Combine: DL schedules

Team Interviews: Monday-Wednesday, Feb. 27-March 1

Media Interviews: Wednesday, March 1

Measurements/On-Field Workout: Thursday, March 2

Bench Press/Depart: Friday, March 3

Times tbd