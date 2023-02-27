Full schedule for 2023 NFL Scouting Combine

The 2023 NFL offseason has been kicked into high gear. The first order of business is the NFL Scouting Combine on Monday, February 27th. Here is the complete schedule for all 319 players that will be attending until March 6th.

The combine will feature nearly all of the same drills for each position — the 40-yard dash, the vertical jump, the shuttle run, the bench press and the broad jump.

Below is a look at the full schedule for NFL Draft Combine week.

2023 NFL Combine: Full-week schedule

Dates: Thursday, March 2 – Sunday, March 5

Location: Lucas Oil Stadium, South Lot, Indianapolis, Indiana

NFL Network will have live coverage of this year’s event, beginning Thursday, March 2.

March 2 (3 p.m. to 8 p.m. ET): Defensive linemen and linebackers.

Defensive linemen and linebackers. March 3 (3 p.m. to 8 p.m. ET): Defensive backs and special teams.

Defensive backs and special teams. March 4 (1 p.m. to 8 p.m. ET): Quarterbacks, wide receivers and tight ends.

Quarterbacks, wide receivers and tight ends. March 5 (1 p.m. to 7 p.m. ET): Offensive linemen and running backs.

NFL+ will stream workouts each day beginning at the following times: