NFL Draft prospects: Ranking defensive ends heading into the 2023 NFL Combine

We rank the 2023 draft prospects at DE ahead of the Combine.

By Nick Simon
The path to the 2023 NFL Draft will cross a major checkpoint with the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine taking place at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis from February 28 to March 6. Defensive end has traditionally been well represented at the top of draft boards and that was well illustrated last year when three of the first five picks were pass rushers. Oftentimes the term “Edge” has been used as a hybrid of defensive ends and outside linebackers, but here, we’ll focus on the former.

Texas Tech’s Tyree Wilson and Clemson’s Myles Murphy have been identified as potential top 10 picks and it wouldn’t be a surprise if one of them snuck into the top five. Wilson posted back-to-back seven sack seasons with the Red Raiders and has skyrocketed up draft boards since the end of the college football season. At 6’6”, 275 pounds, he has experience playing both off the edge and inside, versatile traits that will make him extremely valuable in the pros. Meanwhile, the 6’5”, 275 pound Murphy managed to stand out within a stacked Clemson front seven that will have multiple players selected high in this draft. He has incredible quickness and is incredibly athletic for his size.

Iowa’s Lukas Van Ness is another first-round DE to pay attention to as some recent mock drafts have him sneaking into the top 10. He recorded 13.5 sacks in two seasons as a starter for the Hawkeyes, switching from defensive tackle to DE last season. Meanwhile, there’s a handful of Day 2 prospects who could earn their way into the first round with a strong combine season. That includes Ohio State’s Zach Harrison, Notre Dame’s Isaiah Foskey, and USC’s Tuli Tuipulotu, so keep them in mind.

2023 DE Draft Rankings

Pos Rk Player Pos School Overall Rk
1 Tyree Wilson DE Texas Tech 5
2 Myles Murphy DE Clemson 7
3 Lukas Van Ness DE Iowa 21
4 Zach Harrison DE Ohio State 34
5 Isaiah Foskey DE Notre Dame 35
6 Tuli Tuipulotu DE USC 49
7 Derick Hall DE Auburn 54
8 Byron Young DE Tennessee 62
9 Mike Morris DE Michigan 63
10 Will McDonald IV DE Iowa State 65
11 Felix Anudike-Uzomah DE Kansas State 76
12 K.J. Henry DE Clemson 80
13 Ali Gaye DE LSU 112
14 Ochaun Mathis DE Nebraska 123
15 Habakkuk Baldonado DE Pittsburgh 127
16 Tyler Lacy DE Oklahoma State 132
17 Isaiah Mcguire DE Missouri 152
18 Adetomiwa Adebawore DE Northwestern 156
19 Karl Brooks DE Bowling Green 175
20 Viliami Fehoko DE San José State 187
21 Lonnie Phelps DE Kansas 211
22 Eku Leota DE Auburn 268

