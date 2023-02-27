NFL Draft prospects: Ranking defensive ends heading into the 2023 NFL Combine

The path to the 2023 NFL Draft will cross a major checkpoint with the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine taking place at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis from February 28 to March 6. Defensive end has traditionally been well represented at the top of draft boards and that was well illustrated last year when three of the first five picks were pass rushers. Oftentimes the term “Edge” has been used as a hybrid of defensive ends and outside linebackers, but here, we’ll focus on the former.

Texas Tech’s Tyree Wilson and Clemson’s Myles Murphy have been identified as potential top 10 picks and it wouldn’t be a surprise if one of them snuck into the top five. Wilson posted back-to-back seven sack seasons with the Red Raiders and has skyrocketed up draft boards since the end of the college football season. At 6’6”, 275 pounds, he has experience playing both off the edge and inside, versatile traits that will make him extremely valuable in the pros. Meanwhile, the 6’5”, 275 pound Murphy managed to stand out within a stacked Clemson front seven that will have multiple players selected high in this draft. He has incredible quickness and is incredibly athletic for his size.

Iowa’s Lukas Van Ness is another first-round DE to pay attention to as some recent mock drafts have him sneaking into the top 10. He recorded 13.5 sacks in two seasons as a starter for the Hawkeyes, switching from defensive tackle to DE last season. Meanwhile, there’s a handful of Day 2 prospects who could earn their way into the first round with a strong combine season. That includes Ohio State’s Zach Harrison, Notre Dame’s Isaiah Foskey, and USC’s Tuli Tuipulotu, so keep them in mind.