NFL Draft prospects: Ranking Defensive Tackles heading into the 2023 NFL Combine

The path to the 2023 NFL Draft will cross a major checkpoint with the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine taking place at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis from February 28 to March 6. Finding NFL ready defensive tackle is a tricky proposition for franchises and that’s why its typically the least selected defensive position in most drafts. But when a team is able to hit on one, it’s a game-changer for their defense.

Standing tall as the top DT prospect in this class is Georgia’s Jalen Carter, who could potentially go No. 1 overall depending on what the Chicago Bears decide to do with the top spot. Out of all of the dominant defensive players that have been part of the Bulldogs’ back-to-back national championship runs, Carter has been touted as the best of them all and some argued he could’ve gone No. 1 overall in last year’s draft if he were eligible. At 6’3”, 300 pounds, Carter’s strength, quickness, and instincts made him a nightmare for opposing offensive lines as he consistently altered opposing gameplans.

Another DT from the I-85 corridor that could be selected in the top 10 is Clemson’s Bryan Bresee, who like Carter, comes from a program that regularly churns out elite front-seven prospects. He managed to rack up 5.5 tackles for loss and 3.5 sacks in 2022, a season where he dealt with injuries and the death of his younger sister Ella. He has the versatility to line up in multiple techniques on the interior line.

Other potential Day 2 selections to keep your eyes out for is Baylor’s Siaki Ika, Michigan’s Mazzi Smith, and Wisconsin’s Keeanu Benton.