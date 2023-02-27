 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

NFL Draft prospects: Ranking Cornerbacks heading into the 2023 NFL Combine

We rank the 2023 draft prospects at CB ahead of the Combine.

By Nick Simon
Syndication: York Daily Record Dan Rainville / USA TODAY NETWORK

The path to the 2023 NFL Draft will cross a major checkpoint with the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine taking place at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis from February 28 to March 6. With the NFL becoming more of a passing league, there is a tremendous need for defenses to counter those aerial attacks. That is why cornerback has been the most selected position in recent drafts as teams try their hand at finding a prospect who will put opposing receivers on an island.

There could be up to six corners taken in the first round this year and it starts with Penn State’s Joey Porter Jr., who is being projected as a mid-first rounder. The son of the former All-Pro linebacker for the Pittsburgh Steelers (yes, you’re old), he returned to Happy Valley for his senior year in 2022 and upped his draft stock, recording 27 tackles and eight passes defensed.

Bunched together right behind Porter are Oregon’s Christian Gonzalez, Georgia’s Kelee Ringo, and South Carolina’s Cam Smith. Gonzalez and Ringo both have good length and size at 6’2”, 200+ pounds while Smith was excellent at sticking to some of the top receivers in the SEC in man coverage. A pair of prospects who could also rise into the first round are Utah’s Clark Phillips III and Illinois’ Devon Witherspoon, both of whom earned All-American status during the 2022 season.

A few Day 2 prospects to keep your eye out on are Mississippi State’s Emmanuel Forbes, another All-American, and TCU’s Tre’Vius Hodges-Tomlinson, who won the Thorpe Award.

2023 CB Draft Rankings

Pos Rk Player Pos School Overall Rk
Pos Rk Player Pos School Overall Rk
1 Joey Porter Jr. CB Penn State 15
2 Christian Gonzalez CB Oregon 16
3 Kelee Ringo CB Georgia 17
4 Cam Smith CB South Carolina 19
5 Clark Phillips III CB Utah 30
6 Devon Witherspoon CB Illinois 33
7 Emmanuel Forbes CB Mississippi State 44
8 Deonte Banks CB Maryland 48
9 Kyu Blu Kelly CB Stanford 61
10 Jaylon Jones CB Texas A&M 64
11 Riley Moss CB Iowa 71
12 Tyrique Stevenson CB Miami 75
13 Cameron Brown CB Ohio State 84
14 Tre'Vius Hodges-Tomlinson CB TCU 87
15 Garrett Williams CB Syracuse 104
16 Carrington Valentine CB Kentucky 111
17 Eli Ricks CB Alabama 122
18 Arquon Bush CB Cincinnati 131
19 Cory Trice CB Purdue 136
20 DJ Turner CB Michigan 155
21 Noah Daniels CB TCU 168
22 Darius Rush CB South Carolina 174
23 Darrell Luter Jr. CB South Alabama 181
24 Anthony Johnson CB Virginia 186
25 Lance Boykin CB Coastal Carolina 190
26 Rejzohn Wright CB Oregon State 195
27 Keidron Smith CB Kentucky 201
28 Jakorian Bennett CB Maryland 210
29 Mekhi Blackmon CB USC 220
30 Tiawan Mullen CB Indiana 226
31 Jarrick Bernard-Converse CB LSU 230
32 Justin Ford CB Montana 299

More From DraftKings Nation