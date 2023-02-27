Which QBs will throw at the 2023 NFL Combine?

The NFL Scouting Combine is always one of the strangest weeks of the NFL offseason.

There are millions of people around the world watching 20-22-year-old men run around a field, testing their athletic ability in various drills. The only people who really need to watch the drills are scouts and GMs from all 32 NFL teams, who will all be in attendance in Indianapolis this week when the combine begins.

One of the things that always has the most drama surrounding it each year at the combine is which quarterbacks will participate in throwing drills. Sometimes QBs like to wait to throw at their pro day, when they’re in a comfortable environment and throwing to wide receivers they already have a relationship with. Several also opt to throw at the Combine to prove themselves in front of every single NFL team, GM and scout.

There’s already news about who will throw this week too. Alabama QB Bryce Young has opted to wait for his pro day to throw for scouts. He’s the odds-on favorite to be the top overall pick, at -165 odds according to DraftKings Sportsbook.

Several other projected first-rounders, Florida QB Anthony Richardson, Kentucky QB Will Levis and Ohio State QB CJ Stroud, are all slated to throw at the Combine, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

#Kentucky QB Will Levis, another top QB, will throw in Indy at the Scouting Combine, source said. He joins CJ Stroud and Anthony Richardson as top passers to do so, while Bryce Young waits for his Pro Day.



This’ll all be live on @nflnetwork on Saturday at 1 pm ET. https://t.co/VuVRStRrm6 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) February 27, 2023

Quarterbacks are scheduled to do media interviews on Friday, March 3rd and go through drills on Saturday, March 4 from 1-8 p.m. ET.