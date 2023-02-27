Will Bryce Young throw at the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine?

Quarterback is always one of the hottest commodities for NFL teams when it comes to the draft.

It makes sense why too. They’re the clear leader of the offense and it’s rare for any team to succeed with poor quarterback play. Especially in the modern era, it seems like elite quarterback play is needed to make it out of the Wild Card round of the playoffs.

Because of that, all 32 NFL teams will be watching the quarterbacks throw at the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine this week. But will all the top prospects throw, or will some hold off until their pro day?

Bryce Young, the odds-on favorite to get selected first overall, doesn’t intend to throw at the combine, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. The 2021 Heisman Trophy winner will instead elect to throw at his pro day. He dealt with a shoulder injury throughout the 2022 season and likely wants more time to build his strength back up.

Bryce Young’s collegiate production

Young is one of the rare Alabama QBs not to have won a national championship in recent history. Still, he’s arguably been the best individual player at the position we’ve seen come out of the Crimson Tide program since Jalen Hurts.

He won the Heisman in 2021, posting 50 total touchdowns to just seven picks. For his career, he threw for 8,356 yards, 80 touchdowns and just 12 interceptions. He had seven rushing scores too.