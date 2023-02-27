Will C.J. Stroud throw at the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine?

There’s always a lot of intrigue surrounding what quarterbacks will and won’t do when it comes to the NFL Scouting Combine.

Several of them opt not to participate in drills, waiting for their pro day when they know the receivers better and are in a more comfortable environment. Still, several opt to throw in front of every NFL GM and head coach, which isn’t a guarantee if you wait til your pro day, at the combine.

Many of the top signal callers in this year’s draft class have already announced what they plan to do at this week’s combine. That includes Ohio State QB CJ Stroud. He’s slated to be a first-round pick and could even be a surprise first-overall selection. He’s got +450 odds to be the first person selected at the NFL Draft, according to DraftKings Sportsbook.

He’s planning to throw when QBs take the field for positional drills this week in Indianapolis, according to NFL insider Ian Rapoport.

C.J. Stroud’s collegiate production

Stroud was one of the more inconsistent quarterbacks in the upper echelon of signal callers this season. He’d have games where he’d wow everybody watching, like the CFP semifinal, but then others where he just looked off, like against Northwestern.

In 2022 he racked up 41 total touchdowns to just six picks. In his career, he posted 8123 yards, 85 touchdowns and 12 picks.