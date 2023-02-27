Is Will Levis throwing at the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine?

The NFL Scouting Combine is this week and quarterbacks take the field for positional drills on Saturday afternoon.

For many NFL fans, this is their favorite group of draft prospects to watch, with potential first-round picks showing off their arms and perhaps some darkhorse hurlers improving their draft stock. But, just like every year, some quarterbacks opt not to throw at the combine and wait til their pro day instead.

Former Kentucky and Penn State quarterback Will Levis, a projected first-rounder, will be throwing at the combine, according to NFL insider Ian Rapoport. His odds to be the first overall pick are +650, according to DraftKings sportsbook.

#Kentucky QB Will Levis, another top QB, will throw in Indy at the Scouting Combine, source said. He joins CJ Stroud and Anthony Richardson as top passers to do so, while Bryce Young waits for his Pro Day.



This’ll all be live on @nflnetwork on Saturday at 1 pm ET. https://t.co/VuVRStRrm6 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) February 27, 2023

Will Levis’s collegiate production

In many NFL circles, Levis is a top-five pick based on the physical tools he brings to the table alone. In college, he tossed for 5876 yards, 46 touchdowns and 25 interceptions. He also ran for 17 more touchdowns.

His production was limited at Penn State, serving as a backup, but he really took off once he got to Kentucky. For the Wildcats, he put up 43 passing scores, 11 rushing touchdowns and 5232 of his passing yards