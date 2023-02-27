Will Anthony Richardson throw at the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine?

Former Florida Gators quarterback Anthony Richardson has been a hot topic among NFL fans and draft evaluators since his first, and only, season as a starter in 2022.

Before the season, he was the clear QB 1 heading into the 2023 draft, but he was wildly inconsistent throughout the year. There were moments of jaw-dropping throws and absurd runs, but also a fair amount of head-scratching plays. Still, the physical tools he has makes him a very intriguing prospect, similar to Josh Allen was coming out of Wyoming.

As he heads into the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine this week, Richardson is expecting to throw, according to NFL insider Ian Rapoport. It will be a good chance to show off his insane arm talent in front of every NFL head coach and GM.

#Kentucky QB Will Levis, another top QB, will throw in Indy at the Scouting Combine, source said. He joins CJ Stroud and Anthony Richardson as top passers to do so, while Bryce Young waits for his Pro Day.



Anthony Richardson’s collegiate production

Richardson only has one season as a full-time starter in college. With the Gators in 2022, he tossed for 3105 yards, 17 touchdowns and nine picks. He also added 654 yards and nine more scores with his legs.

He also added 1116 yards on the ground and 12 touchdowns in his college career.

He’s rapidly climbing draft boards and has +500 odds, the third-best odds of any player, to be selected with the first overall pick according to DraftKings Sportsbook.