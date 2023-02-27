When does 2023 NFL free agency begin?

We are closing in on the big three of the NFL offseason — the combine, draft and free agency. Two of those involve soon-to-be rookies, but only one gives teams a chance to bring in proven veterans to bolster their teams.

Free agency will officially begin on March 15 at 4 p.m. ET, which will also be the start of a new league year. At that time, unrestricted and restricted free agents can hit the market and sign with other teams. Also at 4 p.m., teams can officially make trades.

Teams will have one last chance to bring back their free agents, either using the franchise or transition tags prior to the 4 p.m. deadline on March 7. A week later on March 13 at noon, teams will get a chance to hold contract negotiations with their unrestricted free agents until 3:59 p.m. on the 15th.

Some of the notable unrestricted free agents this offseason are Lamar Jackson, Geno Smith, Javon Hargrave, Jessie Bates, Jamel Dean, Jakobi Meyers, Daron Payne, Lavonte David and Josh Jacobs.