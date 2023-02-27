Best NBA player prop bets to consider for Monday, February 27

The NBA slate is small for Monday night as there is four games on. The Miami Heat take on the Philadelphia 76ers at 7 p.m. ET and will air on NBA TV and the Boston Celtics face the New York Knicks at 7:30 p.m. ET as the banner games for the day. Below, we take a look at the best player props for tonight’s slate with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

James Harden over 21.5 Points vs. Heat (-115)

Harden has been streaky scoring this season, but this is a relatively low total for him. While he’s averaging 21.6 points per game, he has gone over this total in three of his last five games. The Heat allow over three three-pointers made to point guards per game which is the third most in the NBA. Look for Harden to get hot from beyond the arc and go over this total.

Brandon Ingram over 5.5 Assists vs. Orlando Magic (+110)

Ingram has went under this total in four straight games and is due for a big night dishing the ball out. His assists have come in bunches this season as he went for eight assists in back-to-back games earlier in February. The Magic allow the fourth most assists per game to small forwards in the NBA. Back Ingram to break the trend and hit the over here.

Jayson Tatum over 31.5 Points vs. Knicks (-120)

Tatum has been great all season and his team will need him tonight on the road with no Jaylen Brown. The last time they faced the Knicks, Tatum went for 35 points. This season, the Knicks are allowing 24.02 points per game to small forwards and that is the most in the NBA. I could see Tatum easily scoring 40+ tonight and leading his team to a victory.