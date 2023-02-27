NBA DFS value plays $5K or under for Monday, February 27

The NBA has a small slate for Monday night. There are just four games and the only one on national television is the Miami Heat at Philadelphia 76ers on NBA TV at 7 p.m. ET. Unlike NFL DFS, where one pick can make or break your lineup or it’s tough to find quality low-tier value, NBA DFS differs.

In NBA DFS, you can find quality value plays $5K or under that can give you a quick 10 points off the bench, grab some rebounds, or stuff the stat sheet. It does not matter if you are playing a 50/50 or Double-Up contest, we are going to provide you with three players that you need to put in your lineup.

Marvin Bagley III, Detroit Pistons, $4,500

With Jalen Duren out, Bagley plays a bigger role for this team. He ha gone over 35 DFS points in two of his last three games. There is a chance he could have a big night again as he will be the starting center. The Hornets allow the most DFS points to centers in the NBA at 59.57 per game. Isaiah Stewart is also listed as questionable for the Pistons. If he doesn't play, Bailey could have his best night of the year.

Trey Murphy III, New Orleans Pelicans, $4,300

Murphy has not played great as of late, but he’s due for a big game. The Pelicans have him coming off the bench now and his minutes have decreased a bit. He’s 1-12 from beyond the arc in his last three games. The Magic allow the most three-pointers made by small forwards in the NBA. I don’t think Murphy will go for 30+ DFS points tonight, but he should score around 25 which would make him a good value play.

James Wiseman, Detroit Pistons, $3,700

Just like with Bagley, Wiseman’s role will increase with the injuries the Pistons are dealing with. The Hornets are the worst team in the NBA against power forwards and centers. Seeing Wiseman’s cost this low on DFS is a bit surprising. He's found a good role with this team that he did not have with the Golden State Warriors. He’s played 20+ minutes in three straight games and I would expect that to continue tonight. Look for 25+ DKFP from Wiseman in this one.