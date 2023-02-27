Pick against the spread, over/under for Heat vs. 76ers on Monday

Update: Lowry has been ruled out for Miami, and the lines have not shifted much. With the point guard still sidelined, we’ll flip our ATS pick to 76ers -6.5 while maintaining our over on the total.

The Miami Heat (32-29) will hit the road to take on the Philadelphia 76ers (39-20) Monday night. Tip off is set for 7 p.m. ET and the game will air on NBA TV. This is the first time this season that these teams have faced off. The 76ers have played well lately, while the Heat have had major struggles.

The Heat have a few of guys listed on the injury report for tonight. Tyler Herro and Kyle Lowry are listed as questionable, while Kevin Love is listed as probable. Lowry has been out the past eight games and could give this team a needed boost. Dewayne Dedmon is the only guy on the injury report for the 76ers as he’s out with a hip injury.

The 76ers are 6.5-point favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook and the point total sits at 217. On the moneyline, the 76ers are -240 while the Mavericks are +200.

Heat vs. 76ers, 7 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Heat +6.5

The Heat have been bad over the past few games and players are starting to voice their frustrations. With the playoffs not too far away, the Heat need to turn things around soon. If Lowry is back, their chances will be even stronger.

With Lowry on the court, the Heat are a better team. He is averaging 12 points, 5.3 assists, and 4.3 rebounds per game and more importantly, takes a ton of pressure off their scorers. They’re also a team who plays up to competition. They beat the Boston Celtics the last two times they have played them, but they have also lost to the Charlotte Hornets and Brooklyn Nets in the past few weeks. Back the Heat, if healthy, to have a strong effort in Philadelphia and cover this line.

Over/Under: Over 217

This is a small number, but the Heat have played mostly low-scoring games this year. Coming off a few losses, I expect their offense to find some success. As a home team, the over is 18-14-1 for the 76ers. When the Heat are underdogs, the over has cashed in 11 of 19 games. Tonight I expect both teams to score 110+ points and hit the over on this line.