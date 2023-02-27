 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Pick against the spread, over/under for Celtics vs. Knicks on Monday

We go over some of the best betting options for Monday’s matchup between the Boston Celtics and New York Knicks.

By BenHall1
Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) celebrates his game-winning basket against the Philadelphia 76ers during the fourth quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

The Boston Celtics (44-17) will travel to New York to take on the New York Knicks (35-27) Monday night. Tipoff from Madison Square Garden is set for 7:30 p.m. ET. This is the third time these teams will play this season with the series tied at 1-1.

The Knicks have no injuries listed heading into this matchup. For the Celtics, Derrick White is questionable as he’s dealing with a ankle sprain. Jaylen Brown is out for personal reasons.

The Celtics are 2.5-point favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook and the point total sits at 223. On the moneyline, the Celtics are -140 while the Knicks are +120.

Celtics vs. Knicks, 7:30 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Celtics -2.5

For as good as the Celtics have been, they have been streaky this season. However, the Knicks have had struggles at home. The Celtics are 16-14 against the spread on the road, while the Knicks are 13-16-3 against the spread at home. The Celtics’ win against the Knicks this season was on the road.

With Brown out, I expect Jayson Tatum to carry this Boston team to a win. His MVP chances are fading and he knows that. I expect him to score 35+ points tonight and get a big road win without Brown. The Knicks have won five straight games and are due for a loss. Take Boston to win and cover on the road.

Over/Under: Over 223

The over has cashed in 19 of 32 home games for the Knicks this season. Both previous matchups between these two teams went over this number handily. Tonight, I expect both teams to have success offensively and this to be a tight game for a good portion. If it’s close, we could see some game-clinching free throws late and that should push this game over the total.

