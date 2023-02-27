Picks, predictions for North Carolina vs. Florida State on Monday, February 27

The North Carolina Tar Heels look to make their case for the NCAA Tournament and capitalize on recent wins as they travel to Tallahassee to take on the Florida State Seminoles in an ACC matchup on Monday, February 27. The game will air on ESPN at 7:00 p.m. ET.

Let’s take a look at the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook and make some picks.

North Carolina vs. Florida State odds

Spread: North Carolina -8

Over/Under: 150.5

Moneyline: UNC -340, FSU +280

UNC (18-11, 10-8 ACC) grabbed their first Quad 1 win of the season over No. 6 Virginia last week as they attempt to make a last-minute push to make the tournament. Ahead of their rivalry game against Duke that will finish out the season, they have to get a win here over FSU to stay in contention. They rank 45th at KenPom and 47th in the NCAA NET rankings. They shot 46.8% from the field and 45.5% from the perimeter in their latest game.

Florida State (9-20, 7-11 ACC) had lost six of their last seven before their latest game in which they beat No. 13 Miami at Miami. Granted, the buzzer beater was no blowout, but it was a major upset. The Noles don’t crack the top 200 at KenPom or in the NCAA NET rankings and have been pretty disastrous in 2023 thus far. They will need to win the ACC tournament to qualify for March Madness.

The Pick: UNC -8

The Tar Heels seem to be getting out of their funk, and as they take on the Noles on the road in a must-win game, we can expect to see them bring their all. Florida State may have something of a Miami hangover, as well, so I’ll take the Heels here.