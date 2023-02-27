Picks, predictions for Nevada vs. Wyoming on Monday, February 27

The Nevada Wolf Pack takes on the Wyoming Cowboys in a Mountain West matchup on Monday, Feb. 27. The game will air on CBSSN at 9:00 p.m. ET.

Let’s take a look at the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook and make some picks.

Nevada vs. Wyoming odds

Spread: Nevada -5.5

Over/Under: 138.5

Moneyline: Nevada -230, Wyoming +195

Nevada (22-7, 12-4 MWC) is right on the edge of the bubble, sitting at ESPN’s last four byes. They have a real shot at winning the conference tournament. The Wolf Pack have won six of their last seven games and sit third in conference standings. They sit at 33rd in the KenPom rankings and 30th in the NCAA NET rankings.

Wyoming (8-20, 3-13 MWC) sits at the bottom of the Mountain West standings. They have lost their last three games, and unless they get a miracle in the conference tournament, the Cowboys will not make the NCAA Tournament. They rank 166th at KenPom and sit at 191st in the NCAA NET rankings.

The Pick: Nevada -5.5

The two teams have not yet faced off this season, but Wyoming has been quite the disappointment this year without any sign of turning things around at the last minute. Nevada will be able to take this one home and cover.