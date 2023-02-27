Picks, predictions for Baylor vs. Oklahoma State on Monday, February 27

The Baylor Bears look to get a second win over the Oklahoma State Cowboys as the two face off in a Big 12 matchup on Monday, Feb. 27. The game will air on ESPN at 9:00 p.m. ET.

Let’s take a look at the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook and make some picks.

Baylor vs. Oklahoma State odds

Spread: Baylor -1

Over/Under: 141

Moneyline: Baylor -120, OSU +100

Baylor (21-8, 10-6 Big XII) grabbed a big win over Texas in their latest game after falling to Kansas and Kansas State. The Bears are currently projected to be a No. 3 seed in the tournament and sit at 13th in the KenPom rankings and second in adjusted offensive efficiency. Baylor scores 78.1 points per game (41st in the nation) and averages 11.97 offensive rebounds a night (37th in the nation). They beat Oklahoma State earlier this season, 74-58.

Oklahoma State (16-13, 7-9 Big XII) is right on the bubble at the moment, sitting at ESPN’s Last Four In after losing their last four games in conference play. They rank 42nd at KenPom and 12th in adjusted defensive efficiency, holding opponents to 66.5 points per game (79th in the nation). They find themselves in a must-win situation as the regular season wraps up.

The Pick: Baylor -1

Baylor was able to handily defeat the Pokes earlier this season, and with OSU’s recent struggles, I’ll take Baylor to cover a one-point spread. Oklahoma State may need a deep run into the Big 12 tournament to reach March Madness.