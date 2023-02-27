Opening odds for 2023 Arnold Palmer Invitational

The PGA TOUR kicks off another elevated event this week with a star-studded field that includes 44 of the top 50 OWGR golfers. Scottie Scheffler, Jon Rahm, and Rory McIlroy are just a few of the big names that will join the field for the Arnold Palmer Invitational at Arnold Palmer’s Bay Hill Club & Lodge in Orlando, Florida.
Scheffler took home the win last year, finishing at 5-under to beat Billy Horschel, Tyrrell Hatton, and Viktor Hovland by one stroke. Rahm opens as the favorite to win this year’s Palmer Invitational, with his odds installed at +650 at DraftKings Sportsbook. Rahm has already won two of the three elevated events in 2023.
McIlroy follows at +850 with Scheffler coming in at +1000. Max Homa, the Genesis Invitational runner-up, enters at +1800 to win. Chris Kirk, who won last weekend’s Honda Classic is +6000 to win this week.
Here’s a look at the full slate of opening odds for the 2023 Arnold Palmer Invitational, which tees off Thursday, March 2.
2023 Arnold Palmer Invitational
|Golfer
|Winner
|Jon Rahm
|+650
|Rory McIlroy
|+850
|Scottie Scheffler
|+1000
|Max Homa
|+1800
|Justin Thomas
|+2000
|Collin Morikawa
|+2000
|Xander Schauffele
|+2200
|Will Zalatoris
|+2200
|Tony Finau
|+2200
|Patrick Cantlay
|+2200
|Jason Day
|+3000
|Viktor Hovland
|+3500
|Sungjae Im
|+3500
|Matt Fitzpatrick
|+3500
|Jordan Spieth
|+3500
|Tyrrell Hatton
|+4000
|Sam Burns
|+4000
|Cameron Young
|+4500
|Tom Kim
|+5000
|Sahith Theegala
|+5500
|Shane Lowry
|+6000
|Keith Mitchell
|+6000
|Hideki Matsuyama
|+6000
|Chris Kirk
|+6000
|Tommy Fleetwood
|+7500
|Corey Conners
|+7500
|Seamus Power
|+8000
|Rickie Fowler
|+8000
|Keegan Bradley
|+8000
|Adam Scott
|+8000
|Justin Rose
|+9000
|Taylor Montgomery
|+10000
|Si Woo Kim
|+10000
|Gary Woodland
|+10000
|Billy Horschel
|+10000
|Adam Hadwin
|+10000
|Aaron Wise
|+10000
|Wyndham Clark
|+11000
|Tom Hoge
|+11000
|Min Woo Lee
|+11000
|Alex Noren
|+11000
|Russell Henley
|+13000
|Nick Taylor
|+13000
|Luke List
|+13000
|Lucas Herbert
|+13000
|Christiaan Bezuidenhout
|+13000
|Brian Harman
|+13000
|Adrian Meronk
|+13000
|Thomas Detry
|+15000
|Taylor Pendrith
|+15000
|Ryan Fox
|+15000
|K.H. Lee
|+15000
|Harris English
|+15000
|Sepp Straka
|+18000
|J.J. Spaun
|+18000
|Beau Hossler
|+18000
|Taylor Moore
|+20000
|Sam Ryder
|+20000
|Patrick Rodgers
|+20000
|Kurt Kitayama
|+20000
|Justin Suh
|+20000
|Joel Dahmen
|+20000
|Francesco Molinari
|+20000
|Cam Davis
|+20000
|Byeong Hun An
|+20000
|Andrew Putnam
|+20000
|Adam Svensson
|+20000
|Will Gordon
|+25000
|Scott Stallings
|+25000
|S.H. Kim
|+25000
|Garrick Higgo
|+25000
|Eric Cole
|+25000
|Emiliano Grillo
|+25000
|Danny Willett
|+25000
|Brendon Todd
|+25000
|Ben Griffin
|+25000
|Alex Smalley
|+25000
|Webb Simpson
|+30000
|Robby Shelton
|+30000
|Nick Hardy
|+30000
|Mackenzie Hughes
|+30000
|Lee Hodges
|+30000
|Joseph Bramlett
|+30000
|Hayden Buckley
|+30000
|Davis Riley
|+30000
|Ben Taylor
|+30000
|Aaron Rai
|+30000
|Padraig Harrington
|+35000
|Ludvig Aberg
|+35000
|Davis Thompson
|+35000
|Charley Hoffman
|+35000
|Zach Johnson
|+40000
|Trey Mullinax
|+40000
|Ryan Palmer
|+40000
|Pierceson Coody
|+40000
|Matthew NeSmith
|+40000
|Kevin Kisner
|+40000
|David Lipsky
|+40000
|David Lingmerth
|+40000
|Adam Schenk
|+40000
|Aaron Baddeley
|+40000
|Thriston Lawrence
|+50000
|Stewart Cink
|+50000
|Peter Malnati
|+50000
|Patton Kizzire
|+50000
|Martin Laird
|+50000
|Callum Tarren
|+50000
|Troy Merritt
|+60000
|Lucas Glover
|+60000
|Kevin Streelman
|+60000
|Justin Lower
|+60000
|Greyson Sigg
|+60000
|Luke Donald
|+80000
|Cole Hammer
|+80000
|Tyson Alexander
|+100000
|Ryan Brehm
|+150000
|Kyle Westmoreland
|+150000
|Chez Reavie
|+150000
|Kamaiu Johnson
|+250000
|Greg Koch
|+250000