Opening odds for 2023 Arnold Palmer Invitational

The PGA TOUR kicks off another elevated event this week with a star-studded field that includes 44 of the top 50 OWGR golfers. Scottie Scheffler, Jon Rahm, and Rory McIlroy are just a few of the big names that will join the field for the Arnold Palmer Invitational at Arnold Palmer’s Bay Hill Club & Lodge in Orlando, Florida.

Scheffler took home the win last year, finishing at 5-under to beat Billy Horschel, Tyrrell Hatton, and Viktor Hovland by one stroke. Rahm opens as the favorite to win this year’s Palmer Invitational, with his odds installed at +650 at DraftKings Sportsbook. Rahm has already won two of the three elevated events in 2023.

McIlroy follows at +850 with Scheffler coming in at +1000. Max Homa, the Genesis Invitational runner-up, enters at +1800 to win. Chris Kirk, who won last weekend’s Honda Classic is +6000 to win this week.

Here’s a look at the full slate of opening odds for the 2023 Arnold Palmer Invitational, which tees off Thursday, March 2.