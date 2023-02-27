 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Opening odds for 2023 Arnold Palmer Invitational

The field is set for the 2023 Arnold Palmer Invitational, and DraftKings Sportsbook has the full list of opening odds for the next tournament on the PGA TOUR.

By grace.mcdermott
The Genesis Invitational - Round Three Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images

The PGA TOUR kicks off another elevated event this week with a star-studded field that includes 44 of the top 50 OWGR golfers. Scottie Scheffler, Jon Rahm, and Rory McIlroy are just a few of the big names that will join the field for the Arnold Palmer Invitational at Arnold Palmer’s Bay Hill Club & Lodge in Orlando, Florida.

Scheffler took home the win last year, finishing at 5-under to beat Billy Horschel, Tyrrell Hatton, and Viktor Hovland by one stroke. Rahm opens as the favorite to win this year’s Palmer Invitational, with his odds installed at +650 at DraftKings Sportsbook. Rahm has already won two of the three elevated events in 2023.

McIlroy follows at +850 with Scheffler coming in at +1000. Max Homa, the Genesis Invitational runner-up, enters at +1800 to win. Chris Kirk, who won last weekend’s Honda Classic is +6000 to win this week.

Here’s a look at the full slate of opening odds for the 2023 Arnold Palmer Invitational, which tees off Thursday, March 2.

2023 Arnold Palmer Invitational

Golfer Winner
Golfer Winner
Jon Rahm +650
Rory McIlroy +850
Scottie Scheffler +1000
Max Homa +1800
Justin Thomas +2000
Collin Morikawa +2000
Xander Schauffele +2200
Will Zalatoris +2200
Tony Finau +2200
Patrick Cantlay +2200
Jason Day +3000
Viktor Hovland +3500
Sungjae Im +3500
Matt Fitzpatrick +3500
Jordan Spieth +3500
Tyrrell Hatton +4000
Sam Burns +4000
Cameron Young +4500
Tom Kim +5000
Sahith Theegala +5500
Shane Lowry +6000
Keith Mitchell +6000
Hideki Matsuyama +6000
Chris Kirk +6000
Tommy Fleetwood +7500
Corey Conners +7500
Seamus Power +8000
Rickie Fowler +8000
Keegan Bradley +8000
Adam Scott +8000
Justin Rose +9000
Taylor Montgomery +10000
Si Woo Kim +10000
Gary Woodland +10000
Billy Horschel +10000
Adam Hadwin +10000
Aaron Wise +10000
Wyndham Clark +11000
Tom Hoge +11000
Min Woo Lee +11000
Alex Noren +11000
Russell Henley +13000
Nick Taylor +13000
Luke List +13000
Lucas Herbert +13000
Christiaan Bezuidenhout +13000
Brian Harman +13000
Adrian Meronk +13000
Thomas Detry +15000
Taylor Pendrith +15000
Ryan Fox +15000
K.H. Lee +15000
Harris English +15000
Sepp Straka +18000
J.J. Spaun +18000
Beau Hossler +18000
Taylor Moore +20000
Sam Ryder +20000
Patrick Rodgers +20000
Kurt Kitayama +20000
Justin Suh +20000
Joel Dahmen +20000
Francesco Molinari +20000
Cam Davis +20000
Byeong Hun An +20000
Andrew Putnam +20000
Adam Svensson +20000
Will Gordon +25000
Scott Stallings +25000
S.H. Kim +25000
Garrick Higgo +25000
Eric Cole +25000
Emiliano Grillo +25000
Danny Willett +25000
Brendon Todd +25000
Ben Griffin +25000
Alex Smalley +25000
Webb Simpson +30000
Robby Shelton +30000
Nick Hardy +30000
Mackenzie Hughes +30000
Lee Hodges +30000
Joseph Bramlett +30000
Hayden Buckley +30000
Davis Riley +30000
Ben Taylor +30000
Aaron Rai +30000
Padraig Harrington +35000
Ludvig Aberg +35000
Davis Thompson +35000
Charley Hoffman +35000
Zach Johnson +40000
Trey Mullinax +40000
Ryan Palmer +40000
Pierceson Coody +40000
Matthew NeSmith +40000
Kevin Kisner +40000
David Lipsky +40000
David Lingmerth +40000
Adam Schenk +40000
Aaron Baddeley +40000
Thriston Lawrence +50000
Stewart Cink +50000
Peter Malnati +50000
Patton Kizzire +50000
Martin Laird +50000
Callum Tarren +50000
Troy Merritt +60000
Lucas Glover +60000
Kevin Streelman +60000
Justin Lower +60000
Greyson Sigg +60000
Luke Donald +80000
Cole Hammer +80000
Tyson Alexander +100000
Ryan Brehm +150000
Kyle Westmoreland +150000
Chez Reavie +150000
Kamaiu Johnson +250000
Greg Koch +250000

More From DraftKings Nation