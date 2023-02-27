What the field looks like for 2023 Arnold Palmer Invitational

Elevated events are back as the world’s top golfers tee off from the Arnold Palmer’s Bay Hill Club & Lodge for the 2023 Arnold Palmer Invitational. Of the top 50-ranked golfers in the OWGR, 44 will join the field in Orlando from Thursday, March 2 through Sunday, March 6. The top 30 golfers in FedExCup points will all be there.

2022 champion Scottie Scheffler will return to the field, joining Rory McIlroy, Collin Morikawa, Xander Schauffele, and Genesis Invitational winner Jon Rahm. Rahm opened as the favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook at +650, with McIlroy behind him at +850.

Since this is a PGA TOUR designated event, the golfers will compete for a purse of $20 million. This marks the fourth elevated event of the 2023 calendar year.

Here is the complete field for the 2023 Arnold Palmer Invitational teeing off Thursday, March 2.

2023 Arnold Palmer Invitational field