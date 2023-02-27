What the field looks like for 2023 Arnold Palmer Invitational

Elevated events are back as the world’s top golfers tee off from the Arnold Palmer’s Bay Hill Club & Lodge for the 2023 Arnold Palmer Invitational. Of the top 50-ranked golfers in the OWGR, 44 will join the field in Orlando from Thursday, March 2 through Sunday, March 6. The top 30 golfers in FedExCup points will all be there.
2022 champion Scottie Scheffler will return to the field, joining Rory McIlroy, Collin Morikawa, Xander Schauffele, and Genesis Invitational winner Jon Rahm. Rahm opened as the favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook at +650, with McIlroy behind him at +850.
Since this is a PGA TOUR designated event, the golfers will compete for a purse of $20 million. This marks the fourth elevated event of the 2023 calendar year.
Here is the complete field for the 2023 Arnold Palmer Invitational teeing off Thursday, March 2.
2023 Arnold Palmer Invitational field
|Player
|Aaron Baddeley
|Aaron Wise
|Adam Hadwin
|Adam Schenk
|Adam Scott
|Adam Svensson
|Adrian Meronk
|Alex Noren
|Alex Smalley
|Andrew Novak
|Andrew Putnam
|Beau Hossler
|Ben Griffin
|Ben Martin
|Ben Taylor
|Billy Horschel
|Brendon Todd
|Brian Harman
|Byeong Hun An
|Callum Tarren
|Cam Davis
|Cameron Young
|Charley Hoffman
|Chez Reavie
|Chris Kirk
|Christiaan Bezuidenhout
|Cole Hammer
|Collin Morikawa
|Corey Conners
|Danny Willett
|David Lingmerth
|David Lipsky
|Davis Riley
|Davis Thompson
|Dylan Frittelli
|Emiliano Grillo
|Eric Cole
|Erik Barnes
|Francesco Molinari
|Garrick Higgo
|Gary Woodland
|Greg Koch
|Greyson Sigg
|Harris English
|Harrison Endycott
|Harry Higgs
|Hayden Buckley
|Hideki Matsuyama
|J.J. Spaun
|Jason Day
|Joel Dahmen
|Jon Rahm
|Jordan Spieth
|Joseph Bramlett
|Justin Lower
|Justin Rose
|Justin Suh
|Justin Thomas
|K.H. Lee
|Kamaiu Johnson
|Keegan Bradley
|Keith Mitchell
|Kevin Kisner
|Kevin Streelman
|Kurt Kitayama
|Kyle Westmoreland
|Lee Hodges
|Lucas Glover
|Lucas Herbert
|Ludvig Aberg
|Luke Donald
|Luke List
|Mackenzie Hughes
|Mark Hubbard
|Martin Laird
|Matt Fitzpatrick
|Matthew NeSmith
|Max Homa
|Min Woo Lee
|Nate Lashley
|Nick Hardy
|Nick Taylor
|Padraig Harrington
|Patrick Cantlay
|Patrick Rodgers
|Patton Kizzire
|Peter Malnati
|Pierceson Coody
|Rickie Fowler
|Robby Shelton
|Rory McIlroy
|Russell Henley
|Ryan Armour
|Ryan Brehm
|Ryan Fox
|Ryan Palmer
|S.H. Kim
|Sahith Theegala
|Sam Burns
|Sam Ryder
|Scott Piercy
|Scott Stallings
|Scottie Scheffler
|Seamus Power
|Sepp Straka
|Shane Lowry
|Si Woo Kim
|Stewart Cink
|Sungjae Im
|Taylor Montgomery
|Taylor Moore
|Taylor Pendrith
|Thomas Detry
|Thriston Lawrence
|Tom Hoge
|Tom Kim
|Tommy Fleetwood
|Tony Finau
|Trey Mullinax
|Troy Merritt
|Tyrrell Hatton
|Tyson Alexander
|Viktor Hovland
|Webb Simpson
|Will Gordon
|Will Zalatoris
|Wyndham Clark
|Xander Schauffele
|Zach Johnson