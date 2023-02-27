 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

What the field looks like for 2023 Arnold Palmer Invitational

We take a look at the full field of competitors for the 2023 Arnold Palmer Invitational.

The Memorial Tournament - Final Round Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images

Elevated events are back as the world’s top golfers tee off from the Arnold Palmer’s Bay Hill Club & Lodge for the 2023 Arnold Palmer Invitational. Of the top 50-ranked golfers in the OWGR, 44 will join the field in Orlando from Thursday, March 2 through Sunday, March 6. The top 30 golfers in FedExCup points will all be there.

2022 champion Scottie Scheffler will return to the field, joining Rory McIlroy, Collin Morikawa, Xander Schauffele, and Genesis Invitational winner Jon Rahm. Rahm opened as the favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook at +650, with McIlroy behind him at +850.

Since this is a PGA TOUR designated event, the golfers will compete for a purse of $20 million. This marks the fourth elevated event of the 2023 calendar year.

Here is the complete field for the 2023 Arnold Palmer Invitational teeing off Thursday, March 2.

2023 Arnold Palmer Invitational field

Aaron Baddeley
Aaron Wise
Adam Hadwin
Adam Schenk
Adam Scott
Adam Svensson
Adrian Meronk
Alex Noren
Alex Smalley
Andrew Novak
Andrew Putnam
Beau Hossler
Ben Griffin
Ben Martin
Ben Taylor
Billy Horschel
Brendon Todd
Brian Harman
Byeong Hun An
Callum Tarren
Cam Davis
Cameron Young
Charley Hoffman
Chez Reavie
Chris Kirk
Christiaan Bezuidenhout
Cole Hammer
Collin Morikawa
Corey Conners
Danny Willett
David Lingmerth
David Lipsky
Davis Riley
Davis Thompson
Dylan Frittelli
Emiliano Grillo
Eric Cole
Erik Barnes
Francesco Molinari
Garrick Higgo
Gary Woodland
Greg Koch
Greyson Sigg
Harris English
Harrison Endycott
Harry Higgs
Hayden Buckley
Hideki Matsuyama
J.J. Spaun
Jason Day
Joel Dahmen
Jon Rahm
Jordan Spieth
Joseph Bramlett
Justin Lower
Justin Rose
Justin Suh
Justin Thomas
K.H. Lee
Kamaiu Johnson
Keegan Bradley
Keith Mitchell
Kevin Kisner
Kevin Streelman
Kurt Kitayama
Kyle Westmoreland
Lee Hodges
Lucas Glover
Lucas Herbert
Ludvig Aberg
Luke Donald
Luke List
Mackenzie Hughes
Mark Hubbard
Martin Laird
Matt Fitzpatrick
Matthew NeSmith
Max Homa
Min Woo Lee
Nate Lashley
Nick Hardy
Nick Taylor
Padraig Harrington
Patrick Cantlay
Patrick Rodgers
Patton Kizzire
Peter Malnati
Pierceson Coody
Rickie Fowler
Robby Shelton
Rory McIlroy
Russell Henley
Ryan Armour
Ryan Brehm
Ryan Fox
Ryan Palmer
S.H. Kim
Sahith Theegala
Sam Burns
Sam Ryder
Scott Piercy
Scott Stallings
Scottie Scheffler
Seamus Power
Sepp Straka
Shane Lowry
Si Woo Kim
Stewart Cink
Sungjae Im
Taylor Montgomery
Taylor Moore
Taylor Pendrith
Thomas Detry
Thriston Lawrence
Tom Hoge
Tom Kim
Tommy Fleetwood
Tony Finau
Trey Mullinax
Troy Merritt
Tyrrell Hatton
Tyson Alexander
Viktor Hovland
Webb Simpson
Will Gordon
Will Zalatoris
Wyndham Clark
Xander Schauffele
Zach Johnson

