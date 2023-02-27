NBA MVP odds tracker: Is this actually a runaway three-peat for Nikola Jokic?

With the last leg of the 2022-23 NBA season in full swing, the MVP race has been whittled down significantly. There may be a handful of players capable of winning the award on paper, but this is really starting to become a four-person race with one clear top dog.

Below we take a look at the current odds for the MVP at DraftKings Sportsbook and who is our pick.

NBA MVP odds

The Denver Nuggets big man is seemingly set to three-peat and he is the best player on the best team in the West by a substantial margin. However, the -300 number does seem a bit inflated given how Philadelphia 76ers big man Joel Embiid and Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum are playing. Tatum’s case is particularly interesting, given he occupies a similar position as Jokic but in the Eastern Conference. And then there’s Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo.

The Bucks are a 14-game winning streak, and Antetokounmpo is battling some injuries but he should be back soon enough for the true stretch run. During the 11 games he played without suffering some type of early injury during this win streak, Antetokounmpo averaged 37.2 points, 13.4 rebounds and 5.8 assists per game. The Bucks have effectively closed the gap on the Celtics in the East standings. If Antetokounmpo can deliver similar numbers and give his team the top spot in the East as the playoffs roll around, that could be enough to swing voters in his favor.