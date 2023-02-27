Booger McFarland joins Ross Tucker podcast to talk Eric Bieniemy, Russell Wilson

Former NFL defensive tackle and ESPN analyst Booger McFarland joined the Ross Tucker podcast on Monday where he discussed a variety of topics as the offseason unfolds.

The two-time Super Bowl champion discussed former Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bienemy taking the same position with the Washington Commanders and the ongoing discussion over why he has yet to land a head coaching job. He spoke on LeSean McCoy’s recent criticisms of Bienemy as well as the interview process for these coaching positions.

McFarland also spoke about recent reports about Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson and explained why fans and media perceive him the way they do. You can watch the interview on YouTube or listen through Apple Podcasts, both links provided below.

Video

Podcast

