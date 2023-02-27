FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 title odds with group stage set

We’re still a few months away from the FIFA Women’s World Cup, which will take place in Australia and New Zealand in July and August. The group stage is set, with all 32 teams being placed in their positions ahead of the tournament. Here’s a look at how the field sets up for the competition.

There are some interesting placements upon first glance. USA and Netherlands, the two finalists from 2019, are in the same group. Gold medalists Canada are with hosts Australia, who finished fourth at the Olympics.

Here’s a look at which teams are favored to lift the title this summer according to DraftKings Sportsbook.

England and Spain, two of the teams in the top four, could meet in the quarterfinal round. The same could happen with USA and France, although it’s possible this could be a Round of 16 pairing if Netherlands were to win Group E. This is likely the last World Cup run for USA veterans Alex Morgan, Alyssa Naeher and Megan Rapinoe.

At this moment, the Americans do seem like the best bet to make. England are a solid challenger but will have a much harder road to the final based on the first look at the potential bracket. The same goes for Spain, although there’s value on the winner of the hypothetical England-Spain quarterfinal to go on and win the whole thing.