GoJo podcast talks Jake Paul-Tommy Fury fight, how deep the East is in NBA, more

A new episode of GoJo with Mike Golic Jr. dropped on Monday where he brought on his father, former NFL defensive lineman and ESPN radio host Mike Golic Sr.

The two Golic’s discussed Jake Paul-Tommy Fury fight from Sunday in detail where Paul took his very first loss inside of a boxing ring. The fight ended in a split decision and they ponder whether that meant that Paul had a better showing since he’s technically not a professional boxer like Fury. They also debate whether this trend of social media stars jumping into combat sports is bad for the boxing, mixed martial arts, wrestling, etc., especially considering the actual professionals who have trained their entire lives to perfect their craft.

You can watch this episode on YouTube or listen to it via Apple Podcasts. The links to both are provided below.

Video

Podcast

Check out the DraftKings YouTube page for more and subscribe to the show on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you get your podcasts. You can also follow the show on Twitter @GoJoShow.

Put your knowledge to the test. Sign up for DraftKings and experience the game inside the game.