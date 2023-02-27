How to watch WWE Monday Night Raw via live stream, what to watch on February 27

WWE Monday Night Raw returns to your screens tonight with a new episode coming live from Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids, MI.

We’re now only 33 days away from Wrestlemania 39 in Inglewood, CA, and the red brand continues the march towards that colossal show at SoFi Stadium. We have a very busy show in store for tonight, one that includes both tag champions in action.

How to watch Monday Night Raw

Date: Monday, February 27

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Location: Van Andel Arena, Grand Rapids, MI

Network: USA Network

Live stream: USA Live Stream, USA App

What to watch for on Monday Night Raw

The biggest match on tonight’s show will involve Iyo Sky and Dakota Kai of Damage CTRL defending the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship against the team of Becky Lynch and Lita. Two weeks ago, Lita made surprise return to help Lynch defeat Bayley in a steel cage match. Then last week, Lynch/Lita crashed an episode of Bayley’s Ding, Dong, Hello to lay down a challenge for the tag titles. We’ll see who walks out with the belts as we sit less than five weeks out from Wrestlemania.

The ongoing drama with the Bloodline will spill over into Raw tonight as Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa will battle the Street Profits. In the main event segment of Friday’s episode of Smackdown, Jimmy called for his brother Jey Uso to come out and speak his mind, only to be confronted by Sami Zayn. Zayn urged Jimmy to also break away from the Bloodline before being slightly distracted by Jey, who appeared in the crowd. Jimmy used the opportunity to attack Sami, but the former “Honorary Uce” managed to get the upper hand before leaving the ring as Sikoa arrived. We’ll see what transpires tonight with Roman Reigns set to return on this Friday’s episode of Smackdown.

Two of the world title challengers at Wrestlemania are set to be in action less than five weeks away from the big event. Cody Rhodes will step into the ring to take on Chad Gable this evening and Asuka will go one-on-one with Carmella. Asuka last eliminated Carmella inside of the Elimination Chamber to become the No. 1 contender for the Raw Women’s Championship, so we’ll see what happens when they meet straight up in a singles match.

Also on the show, Brock Lesnar will appear tonight to answer Omos’ challenge for a match at Wrestlemania. We’ll also get a special announcement by The Miz during a special Wrestlemania edition of MizTV.