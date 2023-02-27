LeBron James OUT Tuesday vs. Grizzlies with foot injury

The Los Angeles Lakers will be without superstar forward LeBron James for Tuesday’s contest against the Memphis Grizzlies due to a foot injury. James has reportedly been battling foot and ankle pain for the entire season, with multiple insiders saying he will have to play with it for the rest of the campaign.

Lakers say LeBron James (right foot) is listed out Tuesday vs. Grizzlies. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 27, 2023

The Lakers are just one game out of the 10th spot in the West standings but there aren’t many games left in the season. Every time James sits, the Lakers do lose a genuine chance at grabbing a win. LA must feel it doesn’t have a good shot at beating the Grizzlies on the road anyway, and there’s no reason to risk James on the front end of a back-to-back set. Wednesday’s game against the Thunder, a team close to the Lakers in the standings, is a better spot for the King to power through.

With James out, Anthony Davis will be the focal point of LA’s offense. Look for Rui Hachimura and Troy Brown Jr. to get more minutes in this rotation. The Grizzlies are going to be sizable favorites with James out, and it might be wise to back them on that line.