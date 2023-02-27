LaMelo Ball suffers right ankle fracture vs. Pistons

The injury bug continues to hit the NBA this week.

The latest team to get bit by the injury bug was the Charlotte Hornets. Star guard LaMelo Ball suffered a bizarre non-contact injury in the third quarter of Monday night’s Hornets tilt against the Detroit Pistons.

While it looked like a potentially harmless fall, Ball apparently suffered a fracture on the play, according to Shams Charania. That could derail the rest of Ball’s already injury-plagued campaign.

Here’s the video:

LaMelo Ball had to leave the game after this play pic.twitter.com/mlxbWUCqUN — Bally Sports: Hornets (@HornetsOnBally) February 28, 2023

Up by 18, Ball was innocently dribbling the ball behind his back when his leg buckled and he suffered the non-contact injury. He was later taken to the locker room.

Sitting at 19-43 and the second-worst team in the Eastern Conference, it’s hard to imagine that the Hornets will suit up Ball again this season — especially with the potential to land Victor Wembanyama or Scoot Henderson if the lottery balls are in Charlotte’s favor.