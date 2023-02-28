NASCAR odds: Breaking down opening lines for Sunday’s Pennzoil 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway

NASCAR heads to Las Vegas this weekend for the first of two races on the season-long calendar. The Cup Series will run the Pennzoil 400 on Sunday, and later will return for the South Point 400 during the playoffs.

The green flag drops for the Pennzoil 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway at 3:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, March 5. Qualifying precedes it the day before at 2:20 p.m. ET. Qualifying airs on FS1 and the race airs on Fox.

Kyle Busch has opened as the pre-qualifying favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook with +600 odds. He finished fourth at last year’s race and third at the South Point 400. His best finish in Las Vegas was a first place finish at this race in 2009 when it was the Shelby 427. Busch is coming off a win last week in Fontana at the Pala Casino 400.

Kyle Larson follows Busch with +700 odds and Ross Chastain and Joey Logano are next at +800. Larson won the 2021 Pennzoil 400 and Logano won in 2020 and 2019. Last year’s race winner, Alex Bowman, has +2000 odds to win the race.

Here are the odds for all the drivers competing in Sunday’s Pennzoil 400.