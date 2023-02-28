 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

NASCAR odds: Breaking down opening lines for Sunday’s Pennzoil 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway

We go over the opening odds for this Sunday’s Pennzoil 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway road course.

By David Fucillo
Kyle Busch, driver of the #8 Lucas Oil Chevrolet, celebrates takes a bow with the checkered flag after winning the NASCAR Cup Series Pala Casino 400 at Auto Club Speedway on February 26, 2023 in Fontana, California. Photo by Logan Riely/Getty Images

NASCAR heads to Las Vegas this weekend for the first of two races on the season-long calendar. The Cup Series will run the Pennzoil 400 on Sunday, and later will return for the South Point 400 during the playoffs.

The green flag drops for the Pennzoil 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway at 3:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, March 5. Qualifying precedes it the day before at 2:20 p.m. ET. Qualifying airs on FS1 and the race airs on Fox.

Kyle Busch has opened as the pre-qualifying favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook with +600 odds. He finished fourth at last year’s race and third at the South Point 400. His best finish in Las Vegas was a first place finish at this race in 2009 when it was the Shelby 427. Busch is coming off a win last week in Fontana at the Pala Casino 400.

Kyle Larson follows Busch with +700 odds and Ross Chastain and Joey Logano are next at +800. Larson won the 2021 Pennzoil 400 and Logano won in 2020 and 2019. Last year’s race winner, Alex Bowman, has +2000 odds to win the race.

Here are the odds for all the drivers competing in Sunday’s Pennzoil 400.

2023 Pennzoil 400 odds

Driver Odds
Kyle Busch +600
Kyle Larson +700
Ross Chastain +800
Joey Logano +800
Denny Hamlin +1000
Chase Elliott +1000
William Byron +1200
Ryan Blaney +1200
Martin Truex Jr. +1200
Christopher Bell +1200
Tyler Reddick +1500
Kevin Harvick +2000
Alex Bowman +2000
Erik Jones +4000
Chase Briscoe +4000
Bubba Wallace +4000
Daniel Suarez +5000
Brad Keselowski +5000
Austin Dillon +5000
Ryan Preece +6000
Ty Gibbs +8000
Noah Gragson +8000
Chris Buescher +8000
Austin Cindric +8000
Aric Almirola +8000
Ricky Stenhouse Jr. +10000
A.J. Allmendinger +10000
Justin Haley +15000
Michael McDowell +25000
Harrison Burton +25000
Ty Dillon +50000
Todd Gilliland +50000
Corey Lajoie +50000
J.J. Yeley +100000
Cody Ware +100000
B.J. McLeod +100000

