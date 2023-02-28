Odds to win 2023 World Baseball Classic

The 2023 World Baseball Classic will bring out some of the biggest stars in baseball, competing for their home nations starting next month.
It’s the first competition since 2017, with the most recent scheduled one being canceled due to the pandemic. Mike Trout, who is the captain of Team USA, will be competing in his first WBC this season.
Trout will be a part of the reigning champions, having won it all back in 2017. They’re one member of a 20-team field, the biggest the tournament has ever seen. Three teams, Great Britain, the Czech Republic and Nicaragua, will be making their first appearance in the tournament.
Panama is back in the field after not having competed in it since 2009.
Here’s a full list of the moneyline odds on DraftKings Sportsbook for each team’s chances of winning the whole thing, as of Feb. 28.
2023 World Baseball Classic odds
Dominican Republic +200
USA +275
Japan +300
Venezuela +1000
Puerto Rico +1100
Korea Republic +1200
Mexico +2000
Cuba +2500
Canada +5000
Chinese Taipei +5000
Netherlands +6500
Australia +13000
Colombia +13000
Italy +15000
Israel +15000
Panama +15000
Nicaragua +20000
China +20000
Great Britain +50000
Czech Republic +50000