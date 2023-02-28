Odds to win 2023 World Baseball Classic

The 2023 World Baseball Classic will bring out some of the biggest stars in baseball, competing for their home nations starting next month.

It’s the first competition since 2017, with the most recent scheduled one being canceled due to the pandemic. Mike Trout, who is the captain of Team USA, will be competing in his first WBC this season.

Trout will be a part of the reigning champions, having won it all back in 2017. They’re one member of a 20-team field, the biggest the tournament has ever seen. Three teams, Great Britain, the Czech Republic and Nicaragua, will be making their first appearance in the tournament.

Panama is back in the field after not having competed in it since 2009.

Here’s a full list of the moneyline odds on DraftKings Sportsbook for each team’s chances of winning the whole thing, as of Feb. 28.

2023 World Baseball Classic odds

Dominican Republic +200

USA +275

Japan +300

Venezuela +1000

Puerto Rico +1100

Korea Republic +1200

Mexico +2000

Cuba +2500

Canada +5000

Chinese Taipei +5000

Netherlands +6500

Australia +13000

Colombia +13000

Italy +15000

Israel +15000

Panama +15000

Nicaragua +20000

China +20000

Great Britain +50000

Czech Republic +50000