What February 27 results mean for Oklahoma State, West Virginia, others in 2023 bracketology

It was a huge night for teams on the bubble, especially in the loaded Big 12. We take a look at how the results shake out for everyone below.

Key games for bracketology

Baylor 74, Oklahoma State 68

We know Oklahoma isn’t going to make the NCAA Tournament, but of the 10 teams in the Big 12, that’s the only thing of which you can be assured. OKSU (16-14, 7-10 Big 12, 47 NET) probably cost themselves a chance at locking up a bid here, and they’ve dropped five in a row to put themselves in the danger zone.

Their final game at Texas Tech is close to a must-win situation, but even with that win they’ll still need to dodge the bid thieves. It’s been a bit of a collapse, and they’ll likely need to find some wins in the conference tournament either way.

West Virginia 72, Iowa State 69

WVU (17-13, 6-11 Big 12, 23 NET) not only helped themselves, they helped shovel dirt on their league-mate’s chances of getting a protected top-four seed as well. The Mountaineers are now a mind-blowing 5-12 in Quad 1, and have played the fifth-toughest schedule in the country according to KenPom.

And while that Quad 1 win that was desperately needed by the Mountaineers, it’s the fourth loss in a row by Iowa State (17-12, 8-9 Big 12, 26 NET), who are still very safe but playing themselves into a much tougher draw in March.

Bubble Watch

Wyoming 80, Nevada 71

Steve Alford’s group just dropped a game they really couldn’t afford to lose, and while Nevada (21-8, 12-5 MWC, 35 NET) is still likely in, they are at the mercy of the bubble.

The Wolf Pack are 4-5 vs. Quad 1, but the harm here is taking a Quad 3 loss that is a loss. The committee is not supposed to factor in the elevation in Laramie, an while it’s their first “bad loss” (7-1 vs. Quad 3, 5-0 vs. Quad 4), it’s enough to tax them on Selection Sunday.

Beating their hated rival UNLV (90 NET) on Senior Day at home is now a must.