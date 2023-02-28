Full schedule, bracket for 2023 America East Conference Tournament

The America East Conference Tournament will be held from Saturday, March 4 to Saturday, March 11 at team campus sites. Eight teams will face off in a standard format in the first round, and the second round will be re-seeded so that the highest remaining seed plays the lowest remaining seed. The winner of the tournament will get an automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament, and will likely be the only representative from the conference who makes it to the Big Dance.
* All times ET
March 4 Quarterfinals
Game 1: No. 8 NJIT vs. No. 1 Vermont, TBA, ESPN+
Game 2: No. 5 Binghamton vs. No. 4 UMBC, TBA, ESPN+
Game 3: No. 7 Maine vs. No. 2 UMass Lowell, TBA, ESPN+
Game 4: No. 6 Bryant vs. No. 3 New Hampshire, TBA, ESPN+
March 7 Semifinals
Game 5: Lowest remaining seed vs. Highest remaining seed, 6 or 8 p.m., ESPN3
Game 6: Second-lowest remaining seed vs. Second-highest remaining seed, 6 or 8 p.mp.m., ESPN3
March 11 Championship
Game 7: Winner Game 5 vs. Winner Game 6, 11 a.m., ESPN2
Odds to win America East Conference Tournament from DraftKings Sportsbook
Vermont -200
UMass Lowell +210
UMBC +1500
Bryant +1600
New Hampshire +3500
Binghamton +7500
Maine +8000
NJIT +30000