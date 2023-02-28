 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Full schedule, bracket for 2023 America East Conference Tournament

We have the brackets, dates, time, matchups, TV channels, live streaming outlets and more for the 2023 America East Conference Tournament here.

The America East Conference Tournament will be held from Saturday, March 4 to Saturday, March 11 at team campus sites. Eight teams will face off in a standard format in the first round, and the second round will be re-seeded so that the highest remaining seed plays the lowest remaining seed. The winner of the tournament will get an automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament, and will likely be the only representative from the conference who makes it to the Big Dance.

2023 America East Conference Tournament Bracket: Date, time, TV, live stream

* All times ET

March 4 Quarterfinals

Game 1: No. 8 NJIT vs. No. 1 Vermont, TBA, ESPN+
Game 2: No. 5 Binghamton vs. No. 4 UMBC, TBA, ESPN+
Game 3: No. 7 Maine vs. No. 2 UMass Lowell, TBA, ESPN+
Game 4: No. 6 Bryant vs. No. 3 New Hampshire, TBA, ESPN+

March 7 Semifinals

Game 5: Lowest remaining seed vs. Highest remaining seed, 6 or 8 p.m., ESPN3
Game 6: Second-lowest remaining seed vs. Second-highest remaining seed, 6 or 8 p.mp.m., ESPN3

March 11 Championship

Game 7: Winner Game 5 vs. Winner Game 6, 11 a.m., ESPN2

Odds to win America East Conference Tournament from DraftKings Sportsbook

Vermont -200
UMass Lowell +210
UMBC +1500
Bryant +1600
New Hampshire +3500
Binghamton +7500
Maine +8000
NJIT +30000

