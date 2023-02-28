Which WRs were invited, who is attending NFL Combine?

NFL scouting personnel, media, and fans alike will descend on or observe the 2023 NFL Combine, which will take place from Tuesday, February 28 to Monday, March 6. 319 of the top prospects will partake in measurements, team and media interviews, and on-field workouts, with wide receivers hitting the field on Saturday, March 4 at 1:00 p.m.
Receivers will partake in the standard on-field workouts and measurements like many of their positional counterparts, including the 40-yard dash, vertical jump, shuttle run, bench press, and broad jump. Wideouts will also participate in drills specific to their position, including completing the gauntlet, sideline toe-tap, and the over-the-shoulder adjust.
The full list of invited wideouts is a stacked group, highlighting the potential depth of this draft class when looking back on it in years' time. Heading the group of receivers are TCU’s Quentin Johnson, USC’s Jordan Addison, Ohio State’s Jaxon Smith-Njigba, and Boston College’s Zay Flowers.
2023 NFL Combine invites: WRs
- Jordan Addison, USC
- Ronnie Bell, Michigan
- Jake Bobo, UCLA
- Kayshon Boutte, LSU
- Jalen Brooks, South Carolina
- Jason Brownlee, Southern Mississippi
- Jacob Copeland, Maryland
- Jalen Cropper, Fresno State
- Derius Davis, TCU
- Tank Dell, Houston
- Dontay Demus Jr., Maryland
- Demario Douglas, Liberty
- Josh Downs, North Carolina
- Grant DuBose, Charlotte
- Zay Flowers, Boston College
- Bryce Ford-Wheaton, West Virginia
- Antoine Green, North Carolina
- Jadon Haselwood, Arkansas
- Malik Heath, Mississippi
- Elijah Higgins, Stanford
- Xavier Hutchinson, Iowa State
- Jalin Hyatt, Tennessee
- Andrei Iosivas, Princeton
- Kearis Jackson, Georgia
- Rakim Jarrett, Maryland
- Michael Jefferson, Louisiana
- Jaray Jenkins, LSU
- CJ Johnson, East Carolina
- Quentin Johnston, TCU
- Charlie Jones, Purdue
- Malik Knowles, Kansas State
- Matt Landers, Arkansas
- Marvin Mims Jr., Oklahoma
- Jonathan Mingo, Mississippi
- Puka Nacua, BYU
- Joseph Ngata, Clemson
- Trey Palmer, Nebraska
- A.T. Perry, Wake Forest
- Jayden Reed, Michigan State
- Rashee Rice, SMU
- Tyler Scott, Cincinnati
- Justin Shorter, Florida
- Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Ohio State
- Cedric Tillman, Tennessee
- Mitchell Tinsley, Penn State
- Tre Tucker, Cincinnati
- Parker Washington, Penn State
- Jalen Wayne, South Alabama
- Dontayvion Wicks, Virginia
- Michael Wilson, Stanford