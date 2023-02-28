Which WRs were invited, who is attending NFL Combine?

NFL scouting personnel, media, and fans alike will descend on or observe the 2023 NFL Combine, which will take place from Tuesday, February 28 to Monday, March 6. 319 of the top prospects will partake in measurements, team and media interviews, and on-field workouts, with wide receivers hitting the field on Saturday, March 4 at 1:00 p.m.

Receivers will partake in the standard on-field workouts and measurements like many of their positional counterparts, including the 40-yard dash, vertical jump, shuttle run, bench press, and broad jump. Wideouts will also participate in drills specific to their position, including completing the gauntlet, sideline toe-tap, and the over-the-shoulder adjust.

The full list of invited wideouts is a stacked group, highlighting the potential depth of this draft class when looking back on it in years' time. Heading the group of receivers are TCU’s Quentin Johnson, USC’s Jordan Addison, Ohio State’s Jaxon Smith-Njigba, and Boston College’s Zay Flowers.

2023 NFL Combine invites: WRs