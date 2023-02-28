Which TEs were invited, who is attending NFL Combine?

The 2023 NFL Combine will see scouting personnel, media, and fans all observing 319 of the top prospects in this year’s coming draft. Lucas Oil Stadium, home of the Indianapolis Colts, will once again host the annual event, which takes place from Tuesday, February 28 through Monday, March 6. Tight ends will take the field for on-field drills beginning on Saturday, March 4 at 1:00 p.m.

Like many of their positional counterparts, tight ends will partake in the regular on-field workouts and measurements such as the 40-yard dash, vertical jump, shuttle run, bench press, and broad jump. Similar to wide receivers, tight ends will also complete the gauntlet, sideline toe-tap, and over-the-shoulder adjust drills.

As history has shown, drafting a stud tight end can prove to be a steal or unearthing a gem in hindsight, look no further than Travis Kelce or George Kittle. Among this year’s invite list, Utah’s Dalton Kincaid is arguably the best receiving tight end in this class, with Notre Dame’s Michael Mayer and Oregon State’s Luke Musgrave also atop the rankings at the position.

2023 NFL Combine invites: TEs