NFL Combine schedule 2023: TEs arrival, drill dates, times

The 2023 NFL Combine will welcome 319 of the top prospects in this year’s coming draft. Lucas Oil Stadium will once again host the annual event, which takes place from Tuesday, February 28 through Monday, March 6. Tight ends will take the field for on-field drills beginning on Saturday, March 4 at 1:00 p.m.

Like many of their pass-catching counterparts, tight ends will partake in on-field workouts such as the 40-yard dash, vertical jump, shuttle run, bench press, and broad jump. Similar to wide receivers, they will also complete the gauntlet, sideline toe-tap, and over-the-shoulder adjust drills. The larger schedule for tight ends is listed below.

All times listed are in ET.

2023 NFL Combine: TEs schedules

Media Interviews: Friday, March 3

Team Interviews: Tuesday-Wednesday, Feb. 28-March 1, Friday, March 3

Measurements/On-Field Workout: Saturday, March 4

Bench Press/Depart: Sunday, March 5

Times TBD