NFL Combine schedule 2023: WRs arrival, drill dates, times

NFL scouting personnel, media, and fans alike will descend on and observe the 2023 NFL Combine, which will run from Tuesday, February 28 to Monday, March 6. 50 of the top wide receivers will partake in measurements, team and media interviews, and on-field workouts beginning on Friday, March 3.

Wideouts will partake in the standard on-field workouts and measurements like many of their positional counterparts, including the 40-yard dash, vertical jump, shuttle run, bench press, and broad jump. They will also run through drills specific to their position, including completing the gauntlet, sideline toe-tap, and the over-the-shoulder adjust. The larger schedule for receivers can be found below.

All times listed are in ET.

2023 NFL Combine: WRs schedules

Media Interviews: Friday, March 3

Team Interviews: Tuesday-Wednesday, Feb. 28-March 1, Friday, March 3

Measurements/On-Field Workout: Saturday, March 4

Bench Press/Depart: Sunday, March 5

Times TBD