Report: Rangers expected to acquire RW Patrick Kane from Blackhawks

Chicago Blackhawks RW Patrick Kane is expected to be traded to the New York Rangers, Daily Faceoff’s Frank Seravalli reported on Tuesday.

Breaking: It's Showtime.



Sources tell @DailyFaceoff: #NYR expected to acquire Patrick Kane for 2023 2nd Rd Pick (can become a 1st) and a 4th Rd Pick. #NYR and #Blackhawks plan to conduct 3-team trade call tonight.



Possible Kane makes #NYR debut Wed in Philadelphia vs. #Flyers. pic.twitter.com/GsNeQlk48E — Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) February 28, 2023

The Rangers are sending a conditional second-round pick to the Blackhawks. That pick will turn into a first-rounder if the Rangers advance to the Eastern Conference Final in the 2023 playoffs. A third team could be involved for salary purposes to take on a contract for the Rangers. It also could be to sweeten the deal a bit for Chicago.

This is the second high-profile RW the Rangers have acquired this season. The team also got RW Vladimir Tarasenko from the St. Louis Blues. Kane should slot into the top-6 forward group along with Tarasenko, Mika Zibanejad, Artemi Panarin, Chris Kreider and Vincent Trocheck. Kane is reunited with former Blackhawks teammate Panarin. Chances are that will make up 2⁄ 3 of the second line along with Trocheck.

While the Rangers have a very potent offense and top-6 group, the rest of the lineup is underwhelming. The goaltending has tailed off all season after Igor Shesterkin won the Vezina Trophy last year. The defense has underperformed and just lost Ryan Lindgren to injury while K’Andre Miller was just suspended three games.

New York also trails the New Jersey Devils by 6 points in the standings in the Metro Division entering Tuesday. The Carolina Hurricanes are in first place with 86 points, nine points clear of New York. The Devils recently acquired wing Timo Meier from the San Jose Sharks.

Kane, a former three-time Stanley Cup champion (2010, 2013 and 2015), a Conn Smythe winner in 2013 and a Hart Trophy recipient in 2016, was the biggest name on the trade market this season. There were some concerns about Kane’s desire to waiver his full no-trade clause and leave a comfortable situation in Chicago for a shot at a fourth Cup, but he has been on a tremendous surge with 10 points (seven goals, three assists) during a four-game span from Feb. 17-22. That surge appeared to be a message sent to the league that he can still plya at a higher.

Even though the Blackhawks have missed the playoffs in four of the past five years, Kane is a proven postseason performer that could’ve fit in top-six forward and top power-play group in the league.