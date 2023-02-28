Best NBA player prop bets to consider for Tuesday, February 28

We have 10 games on tap in the NBA Tuesday to close out the month of February, which means there are plenty of opportunities for bettors to grab strong player props. Here’s a few we like for the day’s slate, with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Luka Doncic under 31.5 points vs. Pacers (-115)

This is a big number for the Mavericks guard, who has gone under this line in the last two games. Kyrie Irving’s presence has pushed Doncic to be more of a facilitator offensively, and the Pacers will want to keep it that way tonight. Indiana has been poor defensively this season but I expect the Pacers to hone in on Doncic and look to limit his impact.

Klay Thompson over 4.5 3-pointers vs. Blazers (-155)

Thompson has been on an all-time heater, hitting 46.6% of his triples over the last nine games. He’s only gone over this line four times in that span, but three of the unders came when he had four triples. The Trail Blazers do limit opponents well from the perimeter but rank 23rd in opponent three-point percentage. This means when Thompson has looks, he’s likely to have clean ones and given the form he’s in, those are automatic.

Anthony Davis over 12.5 rebounds vs. Grizzlies (-140)

Over the last 12 games, Davis is averaging 13.0 boards per contest. He’s going to need to deliver a massive outing for the Lakers to have any chance in this one without LeBron James. The big man has gone over this number six times in the last 12, with two unders coming at 12 boards. Even with Memphis’ size, the Grizzlies rank 20th on the season in opponent rebounds. They are last in the category over the last five games, so Davis should be dominant on the glass tonight.