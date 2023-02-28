NBA DFS value plays $5K or under for Tuesday, February 28

Tuesday brings a relatively full slate for the NBA with 10 games on the schedule, which means plenty of choices to build out your DFS lineups. Unlike NFL DFS, where one pick can make or break your lineup or it’s tough to find quality low-tier value, NBA DFS differs.

In NBA DFS, you can find quality value plays $5K or under that can give you a quick 10 points off the bench, grab some rebounds, or stuff the stat sheet. It does not matter if you are playing a 50/50 or Double-Up contest, we are going to provide you with three players that you need to put in your lineup.

Kevon Looney, Golden State Warriors, $5,000

Sitting right at $5k is the Warriors’ big man Looney, who has been on a tear recently. He’s scored over 30 DraftKings fantasy points in four of his last five outings, including a 39.75 DKFP performance in a win over the Timberwolves on Sunday. He’s been gaining value throughout this stretch and most likely won’t be considered a value player ahead of the next game, so add him to your lineup while his price tag is still this affordable.

Malik Beasley, Los Angeles Lakers, $4,500

Beasley has seen an average of 13.4 ppg since joining the Lakers from Utah, including two games that saw the three-point specialist put up at least 22 points. He’s averaged 23.65 DKFP per game in that stretch, putting up an impressive 38.75 DKFP against the Warriors last week when he shot 7-11 from beyond the arc. Beasley may not be the most consistent option, but he has a high ceiling especially when he’s on fire from downtown.

Ochai Agbaji, Utah Jazz, $3,800

For what’s essentially a bargain bin price, you can still pick up Agbaji for under $4k tonight as his price has been rising through the last couple of weeks. He’s put up at least 22.25 DKFP through his last three outings that have seen him average 30.6 minutes. He got a couple starts when Lauri Markkanen was out with a knee issue, but even since Markkanen’s return, Agbaji has seen plenty of minutes and has put in some decent performances.