Pick against the spread, over/under for Wizards vs. Hawks on Tuesday

The Washington Wizards (28-32) will meet the Atlanta Hawks (31-30) in a Southeast division showdown that has play-in implications Tuesday. Believe it or not, this is the first meeting between these two teams this season. The Wizards enter this contest on a two-game losing streak while the Hawks have won two in a row.

Kristaps Porzingis is doubtful to suit up for Washington with a knee injury, while Monte Morris is questionable. The Hawks are intact on the injury front.

Atlanta is a 6.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook. The total comes in at 234.5.

Wizards vs. Hawks, 7:30 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Wizards +6.5

The Hawks haven’t been great as home favorites this season, registering a 10-14 ATS mark. They are also 13-16 ATS as the home team this season. The Wizards, meanwhile, are solid on the road with a 17-14-2 ATS record. They are also 12-12-2 ATS as the road underdog. Even with Porzingis sidelined, look for the Wizards to keep things close in this contest and cover this spread.

Over/Under: Over 234.5

The Wizards have actually gone under their totals in the last four games but this is about Atlanta. The Hawks are scoring 125.8 points per game over their last five contests, which is third in the NBA. Washington ranks 19th in points per game over the same span but will have to show up offensively tonight to keep pace with this dangerous Atlanta offense. Take the over, even with a higher number.