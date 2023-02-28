Pick against the spread, over/under for Bucks vs. Nets on Tuesday

The Milwaukee Bucks (43-17) have a chance to take the Eastern Conference lead when they meet the Brooklyn Nets (34-26) Tuesday evening. The Bucks are on a 14-game winning streak, while the Nets have dropped two in a row and are hoping to make their new players fit together and salvage a playoff spot.

Giannis Antetokounmpo is listed as probable with a quad injury for Milwaukee. Ben Simmons remains out for the Nets with a knee issue.

The Bucks are 6.5-point favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook. The total sits at 231.

Bucks vs. Nets, 7:30 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Bucks -6.5

During its winning streak, Milwaukee holds a 9-4-1 ATS mark. The Bucks are also getting Antetokounmpo back and will arguably have the three best players on the floor at any point in time during this contest. The Nets are 2-3 ATS since dealing Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant but have suffered some brutal losses late and haven’t meshed well. The Bucks should easily roll in this one.

Over/Under: Under 231

The Bucks have gone under the total in five of their last seven games. They rank 11th in points per game over the last five contests but more importantly hold the third-best defensive mark over the same span. Since dealing their superstars, the Nets rank 25th in points per game. With a relatively higher total, the under is the play here.