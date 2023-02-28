Pick against the spread, over/under for Bulls vs. Raptors on Tuesday

Two of the most inconsistent teams in the Eastern Conference this season will face off Tuesday when the Chicago Bulls (28-33) meet the Toronto Raptors (30-32). This game has play-in implications with the Bulls sitting in 11th in the East and the Raptors holding the No. 9 spot. Chicago is on a two-game winning streak, while Toronto has won four of its last five.

Both teams are intact on the injury front. Raptors point guard Fred VanVleet returns from a personal issue for this game.

The Raptors are 4.5-point favorites according to DraftKings Sportsbook. The total checks in at 219.

Bulls vs. Raptors, 7:30 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Bulls +4.5

These teams split their two previous meetings this season. Chicago has been good as the underdog this season, sporting a 17-15-2 ATS mark. The Bulls are 11-9-1 ATS as road underdogs. Meanwhile, the Raptors are 15-11 ATS as the home favorite. Given the inconsistencies of both teams this season, this is a tough one to predict but the Bulls are playing strong defensive basketball of late and should be able to keep this one tight.

Over/Under: Under 219

Both teams have gone under their totals in three straight games. Chicago has hit the under in eight of its last nine contests, while Toronto has been more volatile on the total. The Bulls are the top defensive team over the last five games in terms of points allowed, while the Raptors sit in eighth in the same category. Take the under Tuesday, even at a lower number.