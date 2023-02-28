Pick against the spread, over/under for Lakers vs. Grizzlies on Tuesday

Similar to how Craig tells Day-Day in Friday After Next, “You heard what happened to the last security guards,” we all remember what happened last time the Memphis Grizzlies met up with the Los Angeles Lakers. It was a thriller back on January 20 when the Lake Show outlasted the Grizzlies, winning a physical contest by the score of 122-121. What stole the headlines that night was NFL Hall of Fame TE Shannon Sharpe (who is an avid supporter LeBron James) and his crew getting into a courtside skirmish with star PG Ja Morant’s father and company. Fast forward to now, and the new-look Lakers will be tasked with traveling to FedExForum in Memphis (7:30 p.m. ET tip on TNT), which is regularly one of the loudest atmospheres in the NBA.

Naturally, the big news on Tuesday is the announcement of James’ foot injury. Expect the King to be on the shelf for the next two to three weeks before returning to action. PG D’Angelo Russell, who has played well since returning to the Lakers, is doubtful as he nurses an ankle injury. Anthony Davis, who missed last month’s animated game against the Grizzlies, should be good to go Tuesday in Memphis. For the Grizzlies, they are mostly healthy with the exception of Steven Adams, who is out indefinitely.

Respecting the absence of the NBA’s all-time leading scoring in this game, the Grizzlies are a 9-point home favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, with the game total set at 230.

Lakers vs. Grizzlies, 7:30 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Grizzlies -9

Admittedly, the Lakers have looked quite impressive since shuffling around their roster at the trade deadline. However, coming off what is perhaps their biggest win of the season (a 27-point come back in Dallas on Sunday), LAL has endured a gut punch by losing James just when the team was rolling.

On the other side, the Grizzlies are also riding a momentous victory having just confidently bested the Western Conference’s current No. 1 seed, trouncing the Nuggets 112-94. To keep things simple, with James out tonight in Memphis, I am leaning on the Griz to win by double digits. The Lakers are 5-9 SU without James in the lineup this season, losing by an average of 14.3 points in those nine losses.

Over/Under: Over 230

With DraftKings Sportsbook’s total set at 230 for this nationally televised contest, we have only one prior head-to-head meeting this season look back on. Back on January 20, aside from the courtside drama, the Grizzlies and Lakers combined to score 243 total points. Even without James suiting up tonight, I like the total to go over 230. Given the offensive skill on both squads, and the high tempo of play, there should be plenty of points tonight.