Pick against the spread, over/under for Timberwolves vs. Clippers on Tuesday

The Minnesota Timberwolves (31-32) head to the “City of Angels” to match up with the Los Angeles Clippers (33-30) at Crypto.com Arena in a nationally televised clash. With playoff seeding in the West tightly condensed, and considering both sides here are on short losing streaks, someone will have to play stopper. After all, we are now in the stretch run. Who wants it more?

The Clippers come into Tuesday night’s contest mostly free of injuries. If not for C Ivica Zubiac (calf), the team would have a clean bill of health, but Zubac did participate in the early team shootaround while maintaining a questionable status for the game. The Wolves will likely have former DPOY Rudy Gobert available after dealing with an illness. Minnesota SG Jaylen Nowall is questionable with a knee issue.

With both teams currently floating around .500 records, DraftKings Sportsbook has the Clips as 6.5-favorites in their own building. If you’re interested in the Wolves pulling off the road upset, Minnesota is +210 on the moneyline, while LAC shows a price of -250 to win straight up. The point total has been set at 233.

Timberwolves vs. Clippers, 10 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Clippers -6.5

So far this season, the Clippers and Wolves have squared off twice, splitting the series. In those two games, the home side has emerged victorious both times. Still, since the addition of former league MVP Russell Westbrook, the Clips’ offense seems to have found a new gear. Of course, Kawhi Leonard being healthy and in form certainly helps. After consecutive losses in overtime to tough competition, I like LA to bounce back.

Over/Under: Over 233

As mentioned, the Clips and Wolves have faced off twice this season, splitting the series. However, in those two games, the point totals have varied wildly, combining for a lowly 187 points back on December 14 before exploding for 243 total points on January 6. Still, after witnessing the Clippers score 120+ points in three of their past four games with Westbrook finding his place in the offense, it’s tough to take the under here.